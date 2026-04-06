Beyond Dental Care Offers Full-Scope Dental Services for Teens, Adults, and Seniors in Glendale, AZ

Beyond Dental Care Glendale AZ Logo

The North Glendale private practice provides preventive, restorative, cosmetic, orthodontic, and implant dentistry under one roof for Northwest Phoenix patients

The services we provide are connected” — Dr. Dariene Lazore

GLENDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beyond Dental Care, a privately owned dental practice located at 6615 W. Happy Valley Rd in North Glendale, Arizona, provides a comprehensive range of dental services designed to address the oral health needs of patients at every stage of life. Led by Dr. Dariene Lazore, DMD, the practice serves teens, adults, and seniors across the Northwest Phoenix area, including communities in Arrowhead Ranch, Stetson Valley, Vistancia, North Peoria, Norterra, and surrounding neighborhoods.Unlike multi-location dental organizations that operate on volume-based scheduling models, Beyond Dental Care functions as a single-location, privately owned practice. This structure enables Dr. Lazore and her team to build long-term care relationships with patients, provide individualized treatment planning, and maintain consistent clinical standards across every visit.The foundation of care at Beyond Dental Care is preventive dentistry. The practice provides comprehensive dental examinations, professional cleanings, digital X-rays, oral cancer screenings, and periodontal evaluations at regular intervals. These services are designed to identify early indicators of developing conditions, including cavities, gum inflammation, bone level changes, and soft tissue irregularities, before they progress into conditions requiring more complex treatment.Digital imaging plays a central role in this process. Advanced imaging technology allows the clinical team to detect concerns that are not visible during a standard visual examination, enabling earlier intervention and more conservative treatment options. The practice provides preventive care for teens establishing early oral health habits , adults managing long-term gum and enamel health, and seniors navigating the particular challenges of later-life dentistry including dry mouth, gum recession, and tooth loss.When existing conditions require treatment, Beyond Dental Care provides a full range of restorative dental services . These include tooth-colored composite fillings, dental crowns, bridges, and root canal therapy. Tooth-colored restorations are matched to the natural shade of surrounding teeth, maintaining the aesthetic integrity of the smile while restoring function and structure.The practice approaches restorative care with the goal of preserving natural tooth structure wherever clinically appropriate. Treatment planning is conducted with attention to long-term outcomes, including how a restoration will perform over time, how it interacts with surrounding teeth, and whether the underlying cause of damage has been addressed.Beyond Dental Care offers cosmetic dental services for patients seeking to improve the appearance of their smile. Professional teeth whitening is available for patients who are appropriate candidates based on their enamel condition, existing restorations, and sensitivity history. The practice also provides smile design consultations, allowing patients to understand the range of cosmetic options available to them and what realistic outcomes look like based on their specific dental anatomy.Cosmetic treatment at Beyond Dental Care is conducted within a clinical framework, meaning candidacy is evaluated before treatment is recommended, and outcomes are guided by the individual patient's oral health status rather than a standardized protocol.For patients seeking orthodontic treatment, Beyond Dental Care offers CandidPro clear aligners. CandidPro is a clear aligner system developed using orthodontist-designed treatment protocols, distinguishing it from direct-to-consumer aligner products that are dispensed without in-person clinical evaluation.Treatment includes remote monitoring through the ProMonitoring app, which allows the clinical team to track tooth movement between office visits and identify any deviations from the planned treatment path early. This monitoring structure reduces the number of required in-office visits while maintaining consistent clinical oversight, a practical consideration for working adults and teens with demanding schedules.CandidPro is available to eligible teens, adults, and seniors. Candidacy is determined through a clinical examination and digital imaging, which together establish whether the degree of tooth movement required falls within the effective range of clear aligner therapy.Beyond Dental Care provides dental implant placement and restoration for patients who are appropriate candidates. Services include single-tooth implants and implant-supported restorations. The implant evaluation process at the practice includes a thorough review of bone density, gum health, and systemic health factors that are known to influence implant outcomes, including diabetes history, smoking status, and existing periodontal disease.Digital imaging is used to assess bone volume and identify the optimal implant position prior to placement. This imaging-guided approach supports more predictable outcomes and allows for a clearer conversation with patients about what the process involves, how long it takes, and what long-term maintenance looks like.Dental implants represent a long-term investment in oral function and health. When planned with appropriate imaging and clinical evaluation, and maintained through consistent preventive care, implants have demonstrated high long-term survival rates in published clinical literature.Beyond Dental Care offers evening hours to accommodate patients whose work and family schedules make daytime appointments difficult to access. New patients are welcome, and appointments can be booked online at beyonddentalcare.com."The services we provide are connected," said Dr. Dariene Lazore, DMD. "Preventive care supports restorative outcomes. Restorative work protects the surrounding teeth that anchor cosmetic improvements. We think about the mouth as a system, and our goal is to help patients maintain that system over the long term."For more information, visit beyonddentalcare.com or contact the practice directly.Beyond Dental Care6615 W. Happy Valley Rd, Suite B103-104Glendale, AZ 85310Phone: 623-267-8088Email: darienelazorepllc@gmail.comWebsite: https://beyonddentalcare.com Beyond Dental Care is a private dental practice at 6615 W. Happy Valley Rd, Suite B103-104, Glendale, AZ 85310, led by Dr. Dariene Lazore, DMD. The practice provides preventive, restorative, cosmetic, orthodontic, and implant dental services for teens, adults, and seniors across the Northwest Phoenix area.

Preventive Dentistry in North Glendale, AZ | Beyond Dental Care | Dr. Dariene Lazore

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