Boston Benefits Firm Uses AI to Develop Suite of Actuarial Modeling Tools for Employers

PEO4YOU's Benefits Intelligence Platform includes six actuarial modeling tools built using AI and institutional data sources over a six-week development timeline. The six tools in the Benefits Intelligence Platform, each built with institutional data: Business Valuation Tool, Benefits ROI Calculator, Health Funding Projector, Renewal Stress Test, Savings Strategy Builder, and Plan Quality Analyzer. The four-stage development timeline showing how AI compressed the tool-building process from months to weeks: research, AI code generation, human validation, and launch. Eight institutional data sources power the Benefits Intelligence Platform, including KFF, BLS, SHRM, Mercer, BizBuySell, DealStats with 54,000 plus transactions, IBBA Market Pulse, and Pepperdine — representing over 143,000 total transactions. Each tool on the Benefits Intelligence Platform includes expandable methodology sections, hover-over source citations, and PDF export options, covering 42 benefits categories, 9 institutional data sources, 7 funding strategies, and over 143,000 valuation

PEO4YOU founder applied prompt engineering and institutional data sources to build six benefits analysis tools in a compressed timeline

AI let us iterate faster and integrate more data sources than would have been practical with a small team. But the rigor still came from human review.” — Sam Newland, CFP® — Founder, PEO4YOU

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PEO4YOU (https://peo4you.com/) founder Sam Newland, a Certified Financial Planner, used artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of six actuarial modeling tools now available on the firm's Benefits Intelligence Platform (https://businessinsurance.health/). The tools allow small and mid-size employers to model benefits spend, stress-test health costs, benchmark enterprise valuation, and explore optimization strategies.

The project, completed over approximately six weeks in late 2025, combined large language models, prompt engineering, and institutional data sources to compress a development timeline that would typically require a larger team and extended project schedule.

Industry Context

AI adoption in financial services and insurance has accelerated in recent years. According to a 2024 McKinsey Global Survey, approximately 65 percent of organizations reported regularly using generative AI in at least one business function, roughly double the percentage from the prior year. In the insurance sector specifically, firms are applying AI to underwriting, claims processing, actuarial modeling, and client-facing analytics.

The benefits consulting space has been slower to adopt AI-driven tools for employer-facing analysis. Most actuarial modeling in this segment still relies on proprietary consulting engagements or enterprise software platforms. PEO4YOU's approach — using AI to build publicly accessible modeling tools grounded in institutional data — represents one example of how smaller firms are applying the technology to create analytical resources that were previously available only through larger organizations.

What the Tools Do

The suite includes six tools, each designed for a specific employer decision-making scenario:

The Business Valuation Tool (https://businessinsurance.health/business-valuation-tool/) benchmarks ten workforce-related risk categories against four national transaction databases: BizBuySell, DealStats, IBBA Market Pulse, and the Pepperdine Private Capital Markets Project. Users build a custom model using what-if sliders for each risk category. The output includes a current-value versus projected-value comparison, a risk identification summary flagging the category with the largest estimated impact, an industry percentile benchmark, and a 12-month timeline projecting quarter-by-quarter valuation changes.

The Benefits ROI Calculator (https://businessinsurance.health/benefits-roi-calculator/) sources metrics from nine institutional research organizations including KFF, SHRM, BLS, Cigna, and Mercer. The tool walks users through 42 different benefits categories, shows satisfaction benchmarks at each step, and models turnover savings, productivity gains, and HR time savings. The output includes hover-over citations linking each figure to its source.

The Health Funding Cost Projector (https://businessinsurance.health/health-funding-projector/) compares seven funding arrangements with confidence intervals and high-cost claimant auto-detection across ten claim categories. The output includes specific annual savings estimates from pharmacy carve-outs, copay assistance programs, and other targeted interventions.

The Premium Renewal Stress Test (https://businessinsurance.health/businessinsurance-stress-test/) models six years of renewals simultaneously across five strategies, showing cumulative cost divergence, transition requirements, and educational content about how each funding model works. The output includes state-specific renewal season alerts.

The Benefits Savings Strategy Builder (https://businessinsurance.health/Benefits-Savings-Strategy-Builder/) generates 32 or more recommended strategies from a library of 51 total approaches, each rated by disruption level, implementation timeline, minimum employee requirements, savings percentage, and cost metrics. The output provides a total savings range with 90 percent confidence intervals.

A sixth tool, the Plan Quality and HRA Analyzer, is currently in development. When complete, it will provide plan design benchmarking against peer companies, HRA financial sustainability projections, and competitiveness scoring.

How AI Was Used in Development

Newland used a combination of large language models and structured prompt engineering to accelerate the development process. AI was applied to write initial code scaffolding, debug technical issues, generate test data, and synthesize underlying actuarial methodologies.

The AI-assisted workflow did not replace human oversight. Newland reviewed every data source, validated calculations, benchmarked outputs against real-world results, and stress-tested edge cases. Institutional data from BizBuySell, DealStats, IBBA, Pepperdine, KFF, SHRM, and other organizations was integrated directly to ensure the tools were grounded in institutional and industry-accepted research. Subject matter experts reviewed the methodologies before publication.

The primary advantage of AI in this context was speed. Tasks that would typically require sequential work across multiple team members — research synthesis, code generation, data integration, and interface design — were compressed into parallel workflows. The result was a development timeline measured in weeks rather than the months or years that comparable projects might require with traditional staffing approaches.

"AI let us iterate faster and integrate more data sources than would have been practical with a small team on a traditional timeline," said Newland. "But the rigor still came from human review. Every calculation was validated against institutional benchmarks. AI accelerated the process — it did not replace the methodology."

Methodology Transparency

Each tool includes an expandable methodology section where users can review how calculations were derived, which data sources were referenced, and what assumptions were applied. Print and PDF export options are available so users can share reports with financial advisors, accountants, or other stakeholders.

The data sources underlying the tools are cited within the interface. For example, the Business Valuation Tool references over 143,000 transactions across its four databases, and the Benefits ROI Calculator links each metric to its originating research organization.

What Is Next

Newland has indicated that additional tools are in development, including a benefits matching algorithm, AI-assisted RFP response generation, claims prediction modeling, and integration with payroll systems for real-time benefits optimization. Each planned tool will follow the same development approach: institutional data sources, transparent methodology, and peer review.

ABOUT PEO4YOU / BUSINESS INSURANCE HEALTH

PEO4YOU, in partnership with Business Insurance Health, is a Boston-based independent benefits consulting firm founded by Sam Newland, CFP. The firm provides coverage in New York (https://peo4you.com/new-york-health-plans/) and helps small and mid-size employers find the right plan (https://businessinsurance.health/find-the-right-plan-for-your-business/) through PEOs, self-funded and level-funded health plans, captive insurance, and Taft-Hartley trusts. Its Benefits Intelligence Platform at businessinsurance.health provides employers with actuarial-grade modeling tools. PEO4YOU is part of the Newland Group Insurance family of companies and contributes to a medical debt forgiveness initiative with every client engagement.

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