Luxury Bazaar & Courtyard.io Expand Partnership, Expand Luxury Watch Discovery Experience to More with $5K Entry Point

Building on early success, the collaboration lowers barriers to entry, giving more enthusiasts the chance to discover exclusive timepieces

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury Bazaar, one of the world’s premier luxury watch retailers, and Courtyard.io, the leading discovery shopping platform for valuable and culturally relevant items, today announced an exciting expansion of their partnership building on what has already captivated the collector community since its debut earlier this month.

Since launching on March 4, 2026, the partnership has exceeded expectations, drawing new watch enthusiasts into the Courtyard discovery experience. Fueled by that momentum, Luxury Bazaar and Courtyard.io are doubling down on their shared mission to make luxury watch collecting more accessible by introducing a new $5,000 entry price point — lowering the barrier for collectors who want to experience the thrill of discovery and l benefiting from Courtyard’s industry-leading instant buyback guarantee at fair market value.

“The response to this partnership has been incredible and signals that a new way to shop and discover is here. We’ve seen a new wave of collectors engage with luxury watches in a way they have not before. The new watches, curated from our coveted collection, invites even more people into that experience. And the beauty of it is, at $5K you still have a real shot at revealing something extraordinary.”

— Roman Sharf, Founder and CEO, Luxury Bazaar

About the Expansion

The new $5,000 entry tier joins the existing lineup of Luxury Bazaar curated packs on Courtyard.io, giving collectors more flexibility in how they engage with the platform. Whether entering at $5K or $10k tier, every participant enjoys:

• Access to Luxury Bazaar’s authenticated collection spanning Rolex, Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin, and Audemars Piguet

• A randomized reveal experience with a real chance at pulling exclusive, high-value timepieces

• Instant buyback at fair market value — removing the risk from discovery

• Secure vault storage, instant digital ownership, and the ability to keep, trade, list, or request physical delivery at any time

Notable pieces available in the Courtyard ecosystem include the Patek Philippe 5168 Aquanaut, the 5167 Aquanaut in white gold, the Audemars Piguet 15202, and a Vacheron Constantin perpetual calendar, among others. Every timepiece is fully authenticated and securely vaulted.

About Luxury Bazaar

Founded by Roman Sharf, Luxury Bazaar has grown from a basement startup to a $150 million-a-year business and one of the world’s leading grey market watch dealers. With a 25,000 square-foot facility and over 40 employees, Luxury Bazaar specializes in authenticated luxury watches, jewelry, and fine collectibles. Known for transparency and customer education through Roman Sharf’s popular YouTube series and social media presence, Luxury Bazaar has built a reputation as a trusted source for luxury timepieces at competitive prices.

For more information, visit luxurybazaar.com or follow @romansharf on social media.

About Courtyard.io

Courtyard.io is a discovery shopping platform. Explore Pokémon cards, sports cards, comics, and luxury watches — with more categories launching soon. Discover what excites you without needing expertise. Don’t want what you opened? Sell it back instantly and keep on revealing. Vaulted storage and instant ownership mean you can keep, list, trade, or ship anytime. It’s shopping reimagined as discovery, where the guaranteed buyback removes the risk and makes exploration possible.

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