Amada Senior Care Winter Springs Partners With Express Wages to Expand Financial Flexibility for Its Workers

Alfred Milan, Founder and CEO, Express Wages

Central Florida senior care provider introduces earned wage access to help frontline workers better manage day-to-day expenses between paychecks.

We’re honored to help support Amada Senior Care’s workforce … When employees have greater financial flexibility, it can help them remain focused on delivering the compassionate care families count on.” — Alfred Milan

WINTER SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Express Wages , a financial technology company focused on earned wage access solutions, has entered into a partnership with Amada Senior Care in Winter Springs, Fla. The program allows caregivers and office staff to access a portion of the wages they’ve earned, rather than waiting for traditional pay cycles. It also reflects Express Wages’ mission to ease the financial stress of workers living paycheck-to-paycheck by giving them faster, more flexible access to the wages they’ve already earned.Amada Senior Care provides in-home assistance for seniors, along with guidance on long-term care insurance and senior housing options to help families navigate complex care decisions with greater confidence. The Winter Springs location is led by owner and CEO Stan Saeed and Managing Director Barbara Hess, who describe their work as part of a broader commitment of service to Central Florida seniors and families. The partnership with Express Wages extends their tradition of care to the team members who support that mission every day, introducing a meaningful employee benefit designed to help caregivers and staff avoid high-interest debt and better manage cash flow between paychecks.With demand for in-home senior care continuing to rise, providers are placing greater emphasis on recruiting and retaining skilled caregivers families can depend on. Offering financial flexibility can be especially impactful in a workforce where employees often must balance regular household bills, transportation costs and unexpected expenses between pay cycles. With earned wage access added as an extra layer of support, Amada Senior Care recognizes the realities many frontline care professionals face, while helping to strengthen workforce morale and stability.“We’re honored to help support Amada Senior Care’s workforce,” says Express Wages Founder and CEO Alfred Milan. “The work they do requires a high level of consistency, dedication and presence. When employees have greater financial flexibility, it can help them remain focused on delivering the compassionate care families count on day in and day out.”For Amada Senior Care, offering earned wage access aligns naturally with its mission of providing dependable, responsive service to seniors and their loved ones. Helping caregivers and staff feel more financially secure matters in a field built on trust and personal connection. By supporting the well-being of its workforce, Amada is also reinforcing the quality of service and peace of mind it aims to provide for its clients.With a focus on workforce financial wellness, Express Wages provides employer-integrated solutions within the growing earned wage access market. Its platform offers employer-integrated on-demand pay solutions, providing financial relief to frontline workers. Prior to launching Express Wages, Milan built a 20-year track record of success in senior care and health care technology — scaling operations, capturing new markets and leading high-performing teams.According to Bankrate’s 2025 Annual Emergency Savings Report, more than one-third of Americans had to tap their emergency savings in the last year, and nearly one in five had no emergency savings whatsoever. Express Wages’ plug-and-play solution empowers companies to provide their employees with immediate access to a portion of their earned wages before payday, helping them avoid high-interest predatory loans, credit card debt, overdraft fees and late payment penalties.Based in Delaware and headquartered in Memphis, Express Wages differentiates its offering by delivering a full ecosystem of employee financial wellness tools. In addition to earned wage access, the company’s strategic partnerships offer:• Insurance through Allstate, including affordable identity theft protection for employees and their families for just $6/month per family.• 50% savings on the Monarch Money personal finance app.• Mortgage literacy resources through Edge Home Finance.• Tools designed to help employees strengthen and build their credit through Kovo.• Transparent pricing and no hidden fees for employers or employees.Milan adds: “At Express Wages, we focus on providing tools that support real working lives. Earned wage access gives people more control over their money when timing matters, and that kind of support can make a real difference for employees — and the employers who rely on them.”Express Wages continues to expand its employer-integrated earned wage access platform nationwide, helping organizations strengthen employee retention, reduce financial stress and offer meaningful financial wellness benefits. According to Business Research Insights, “The global earned wage access software market is set to rise from approximately USD 2.07 Billion in 2026, on track to hit USD 6.67 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14% between 2026 and 2035.” As adoption of earned wage access accelerates, Express Wages continues expanding its employer-integrated platform — equipping businesses with a modern retention benefit while giving employees greater flexibility and control over their cash flow.About Express WagesExpress Wages is transforming how employers support hourly teams — delivering on-demand pay and long-overdue financial relief to frontline workers nationwide. Offered at no cost to employers, the innovative platform allows employees to access a portion of their earned pay on demand, empowering them to meet urgent financial needs without relying on credit or debt. Express Wages partners with industry leaders to deliver holistic financial wellness tools, including insurance, mortgage education and credit-building resources. For more information, visit https://expresswages.com

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