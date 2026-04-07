AllTech Climate Expands U.S. operations, Now Providing Turnkey Commercial HVAC and Refrigeration from Start to Finish

David Hacker, Chief Executive Officer of AllTECH Climate and Chief Executive Officer of AllTech Climate USA, Inc. David Hacker, Chief Executive Officer of AllTECH Climate and Chief Executive Officer of AllTech Climate USA, Inc. David Hacker, Chief Executive Officer of AllTECH Climate and Chief Executive Officer of AllTech Climate USA, Inc.

Florida-based U.S. subsidiary of Canada’s AllTECH Climate broadens its commercial HVAC-R presence across multiple states under the leadership of David Hacker.

We are building a company that can support clients from the earliest stages of a project through installation... and long-term service. Our goal is to provide dependable, high-quality commercial HVAC” — David Hacker, Chief Executive Officer of AllTECH Climate

DELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AllTech Climate USA, Inc., a Florida-based commercial HVAC-R contractor and the U.S. subsidiary of Canada-based AllTECH Climate, today announced the continued expansion of its U.S. business, now providing turnkey commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration contracting from project inception through completion.Through its U.S. operations, AllTech Climate USA Inc., delivers a full spectrum of commercial HVAC-R services, including design, consulting, installation, maintenance, and service, enabling clients to work with a single contractor from planning through execution and long-term support. The company has established operations in multiple U.S. states, including Florida, Indiana, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, and performs subcontracted commercial HVAC-R work connected to COSTCO Wholesale locations through Neelands Group Ltd. and Flex Contracting LLC. This growing footprint reflects AllTech’s commitment to serving commercial clients with integrated mechanical solutions tailored to the demands of multi-site and large-scale projects.“AllTech’s growth in the United States is an important step in the continued evolution of our business,” said David Hacker , Chief Executive Officer of AllTECH Climate and Chief Executive Officer of AllTech Climate USA, Inc. “We are building a company that can support clients from the earliest stages of a project through installation, maintenance, and long-term service. Our goal is to provide dependable, high-quality commercial HVAC and refrigeration solutions with the responsiveness and accountability that owners and contractors need.”AllTech Climate USA, Inc. was established in 2023 in Delaware and registered in 2024 in Florida. The U.S. entity extends the reach of the Canadian parent company, bringing AllTECH Climate’s experience and service model into the American commercial mechanical market.By offering turnkey delivery, AllTech Climate USA is positioned to streamline project coordination, improve continuity across phases of work, and support clients with a single-source solution for commercial HVAC and refrigeration needs. The company’s services are designed to support new construction, retrofit, maintenance, and service requirements across a range of commercial applications.As demand for reliable, full-service mechanical contractors grows, AllTech Climate USA plans to continue expanding its presence in the United States while maintaining a focus on quality, safety, compliance, and strong client relationships.ABOUT ALLTECHAllTECH Climate is a commercial mechanical contractor focused on delivering full-service HVAC-R solutions for commercial clients. The company provides integrated support across the life of a project, including design coordination, consulting, installation, maintenance, and service, with a commitment to safety, quality, efficiency, and long-term client relationships.AllTech Climate USA, Inc. is the Florida-based U.S. subsidiary of Canada-based AllTECH Climate. With operations in multiple U.S. states, including Florida, Indiana, Tennessee and Wisconsin, the company provides turnkey commercial heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration services for projects requiring coordinated execution from start to finish.David Hacker is an HVAC-R entrepreneur and executive leader with more than two decades of experience building and managing commercial mechanical construction businesses in the United States and Canada. As President of AllTECH Climate USA, Inc. and AllTECH Climate in Ontario, and as Vice President of PhaseOne Electrical, he has led multimillion-dollar commercial projects from bidding and estimating through execution and closeout, while overseeing budgeting, client development, recruitment, subcontractor coordination, code-compliant project delivery, and day-to-day operations. He is known for combining hands-on technical knowledge with strong business judgment, maintaining high standards of quality, customer service, and documentation, and building lasting client and team relationships through dependable leadership, clear communication, and operational discipline.For more information about AllTech Climate USA, Inc. and its parent company, AllTECH Climate, please visit https://alltechclimate.ca/

12 NEW Costco Deals That Are BREAKING the Internet!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.