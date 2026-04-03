Shale Oak Winery Announces April 2026 Live Music Season in Paso Robles

LEED Certified Shale Oak Winery Live Music Stage as Shale Oak Winery

Free Saturday afternoon performances return to the dog-friendly patio every Saturday from April through October

We love that guests can bring their families, including their dogs, and spend the afternoon with us. The fact that it is free to the public means everyone gets to be part of it” — Steve Burris

PASO ROBLES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shale Oak Winery, the LEED Gold and SIP Certified estate winery in the Willow Creek District, has announced its 2026 live music season. Beginning Saturday, April 4, local and regional artists will take the stage every Saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Admission is free to the public, and reservations are welcome for patio tastings.

The season runs through October 2026, offering wine enthusiasts and families a relaxed weekend destination in the heart of Paso Robles wine country. Guests are encouraged to bring the whole familyc, arrive with their dogs, and settle in for an afternoon of live music and estate-grown wines.

Spring 2026 Lineup:

Saturday, April 4 -- Dave Tate

The season opens Easter weekend with Dave Tate, who brings acoustic guitar and smooth vocals to the Shale Oak stage. An ideal afternoon for families looking for a laid-back start to the holiday weekend.

Saturday, April 11 -- Five Parts Devil

This dazzling trio brings high energy to the patio on April 11. Guests are encouraged to bring dancing shoes for what promises to be one of the livelier afternoons of the spring season.

Saturday, April 18 -- Shae Angles

Shae Angles returns to Shale Oak with the kind of mellow, immersive sound that pairs naturally with a glass of estate wine and an afternoon on the patio.

Saturday, April 25 -- Katie Chappell

April wraps up with the versatile Katie Chappell, whose range and presence on stage make every performance a standout experience for guests of all tastes.

"Live music has always been part of what makes a Saturday at Shale Oak special," said Shale Oak's Tasting Room Manager Steve Burris. "We love that guests can bring their families, including their dogs, and spend the afternoon with us. The fact that it is free to the public means everyone gets to be part of it."

Plan Your Visit:

Live music at Shale Oak is free to the public every Saturday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., April through October 2026. Tasting room reservations are available and encouraged for guests wishing to enjoy a seated wine tasting alongside the performance. The patio is dog-friendly, with shaded seating and fresh water available for four-legged guests.

Tasting room hours are Thursday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Saturday through Sunday, 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (Thursday and Sunday close at 5:00 p.m.). The winery is located at 3235 Oakdale Road, Paso Robles, CA 93446.

For booking inquiries, contact info@shaleoakwinery.com. For reservations and event details, visit www.shaleoakwinery.com/live-music.

About Shale Oak Winery:

Shale Oak Winery is a LEED Gold Certified and SIP Certified estate winery located in the Willow Creek District of Paso Robles, California. The winery is committed to sustainable farming and winemaking practices, including solar energy, rainwater collection, and the use of reclaimed materials throughout its facilities. Shale Oak produces a range of estate wines including Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Mourvèdre, Grenache, GSM blends, Viognier, and Rosé. The tasting room and dog-friendly patio welcome walk-in visitors, with reservations also available.

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