B&W Trailer Hitches Acquires Altor Locks to Expand Power-Tool-Resistant Trailer Lock Security

Altor ICON Trailer Lock Featured in B&W Trailer Hitches Acquisition Announcement

Acquisition strengthens trailer and RV security offerings while accelerating product innovation and market expansion

Modern theft doesn’t look like bolt cutters anymore—it looks like cordless power tools. Security had to evolve, and that’s exactly what we built Altor to do.” — Dylan Cato

STERLING, VA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altor Locks, a leader in high-security trailer coupler locks, today announced it has been acquired by the B&W Trailer Hitches family—marking a significant step forward in its mission to redefine physical security in the age of modern theft.From its founding, Altor set out to solve a critical gap in the market: traditional trailer locks were never designed to withstand today’s most common theft tools. Through engineering-led design and patented innovations, Altor introduced the first coupler locks specifically engineered to resist power-tool attacks—raising expectations for what trailer security should deliver.“We didn’t start Altor to build another lock—we started it to solve a problem the industry had accepted for too long,” said Dylan Cato, Co-Founder of Altor Locks. “Modern theft doesn’t look like bolt cutters anymore—it looks like cordless power tools. That required an entirely different approach to engineering security.”“Joining B&W Trailer Hitches is incredibly exciting for us—not just because of their reputation, but because of what we can build together,” Cato continued. “This gives us the ability to scale our technology, invest further in our IP, and accelerate innovation in ways that simply weren’t possible before.”B&W Trailer Hitches has built its reputation on delivering trusted towing solutions for customers who depend on their equipment every day. With the addition of Altor Locks, both companies are aligned in a shared commitment to engineering excellence, product integrity, and protecting high-value assets.“B&W has always stood for doing things the right way—engineering products that people trust when it matters most,” said Cato. “That alignment made this a natural fit. We’re proud to be part of a team that shares our belief that performance—not perception—is what defines real security.”Together, Altor and B&W will expand the development and availability of advanced security solutions across a broader range of towing applications, including bumper-pull, gooseneck, and commercial trailer segments. Altor’s patented designs and intellectual property will serve as a foundation for continued innovation in high-performance security products.“This is where things really get exciting,” Cato added. “We’ve proven what’s possible with power-tool-resistant design. Now, with B&W’s scale and manufacturing strength, we can bring that level of protection to more customers, more applications, and push even further ahead of emerging threats.”For customers, this next phase ensures continued access to the products they trust—now supported by expanded resources, distribution, and long-term investment in product development.“This isn’t a finish line for Altor—it’s a foundation,” said Cato. “We’re just getting started on what the next generation of physical security will look like.”

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