Eva Moscovici Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'The Heart of Success' with Jack Canfield

Eva Moscovici

BAYONNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Eva Moscovici who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “The Heart of Success”, alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.

“The Heart of Success” is a compelling collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this inspiring collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys—revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book celebrates leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Eva Moscovici is a financial services professional who helps individuals and families build clarity, confidence, and long term security in their financial lives. Based in Manhattan, she brings a rare combination of analytical rigor, strategic thinking, and deep emotional intelligence to her work. This approach is shaped by more than a decade in software development, a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Massachusetts–Amherst, and a lifelong study of human behavior.

Eva’s path to financial empowerment began long before her career in finance. Born in Moldova, one of Europe’s poorest countries, she learned early that success is engineered through discipline, courage, and strategy. At fourteen, just before immigrating to the United States alone, she became Moldova’s national chess champion among girls in her age group. That victory, earned through patience, hard work and strategic thinking, shaped her philosophy: start early, stay consistent, and let disciplined decisions compound over time.

Navigating the U.S. as a teenager on student and work visas, Eva had no financial safety net and no family who understood the American financial system and could guide her. She built her foundation from scratch, reading books on personal finance, investing consistently, and mastering the principles that would eventually lead her to financial independence. After more than a decade in software engineering, she realized she was successful on paper but unfulfilled in reality. Achieving financial independence gave her the freedom to choose a new path, one aligned with purpose, impact, and service.

Today, Eva is known for her ability to translate complex financial concepts into simple, actionable steps that clients can immediately apply. Her clients describe her as direct, thoughtful, and deeply invested in their success. She understands that money is never just math, it is identity, safety, and confidence, and she guides clients through both the numbers and the mindset patterns that shape their decisions.

Whether she is advising on long term planning, teaching financial fundamentals, or helping someone navigate a major life transition, Eva brings clarity, structure, and unwavering commitment to every conversation. Her mission is simple: to set clients up for long term financial security as early as possible, so they can focus on what matters most: work, family, and joy, without money holding them back.

Outside of her work, Eva enjoys chess, tennis, yoga, and spending time with her husband and children.

Contact Eva at:

successwithevamoscovici@gmail.com

https://www.linkedin.com/in/eva-moscovici/

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Eva Moscovici as a co-author of “The Heart of Success.” The book’s release is anticipated for Summer 2026.

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