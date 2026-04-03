Alfeia DeVaughn-Goodwin, PhD. Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'The Heart of Success' with Jack Canfield

Alfeia DeVaughn-Goodwin, PhD.

DREXEL HILL, PA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Alfeia DeVaughn-Goodwin, PhD. who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “The Heart of Success”, alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.

“The Heart of Success” is a compelling collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this inspiring collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys—revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book celebrates leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Leader, scholar, soldier, chaplain, and thought partner, Dr. Alfeia DeVaughn-Goodwin, Ph.D., is deeply committed to excellence, and meaningful influence, as seen by her work. Dr. Goodwin, as she is commonly referred to, has a solid background in research-analysis, theology, and restoring justice as applied practices. Her approach to complex issues that affect people, organizations, and communities from a multidisciplinary standpoint, have withstood the test of time.

Dr. Goodwin holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Walden University) in Public Policy and Administration, with a concentration in Terrorism, Mediation, and Peace. A graduate degree in Public Policy and Administration with a Certification in Strategic Planning (Walden), a Master’s of Religion from Lutheran United Seminary (Philadelphia) and an Undergraduate degree from Thomas Edison University. Her career paths demonstrate a commitment to critical thinking, and lifelong learning. She is renowned for her results-oriented attitude, and collaborative spirit. Whether working in academic, professional, or community-based settings. Dr. Goodwin's work is based on the principles of service, leadership, and justice. Her dedication in fostering the growth of both individuals and organizations, (including the family as a first organizational unit) has been evident throughout her career. Through service, mentoring, and scholarship, she supports and promotes introspection, responsibility, and creative problem-solving.

With over 25 years of experience as a uniformed professional, Dr. Goodwin is a distinguished contributor to both professional and community discourse beyond her academic role. A former police officer, Dr. Goodwin was awarded several honors, including a Commendation for Heroism, during her nearly 15 years with the Philadelphia Police Department. In addition, Dr. Goodwin has served in the United States Army for most of her adult life. Throughout her military career, she has achieved ranks including Major (P), Captain, First Lieutenant, Second Lieutenant, Private First Class, Specialist, and Sergeant. She is an Army Chaplain, a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom 1, and serves as a Faculty Advisor for Kairos University. Alongside her full-time role of working with special needs children in the Chester-Upland School District of Pennsylvania, Dr. Goodwin is also recognized as Dr. Pennsylvania U.S.A. 2026, promoting the idea that “Smart is Beautiful.”

Dr. Goodwin approaches her work with experience-based real-time insight and analytical precision. Her motto for both work and personal life is to "Follow Your Bliss" . Dr. Goodwin is driven by vision, steadfast dedication, and a desire to have a vital and transformative impact on the world.

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Alfeia DeVaughn-Goodwin, PhD. as a co-author of “The Heart of Success.” The book’s release is anticipated for Summer 2026.

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