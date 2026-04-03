Advanced Urology Reaches Milestone 250 Successful Outpatient Robotic Procedures at Its Atlanta-Area Surgery Centers

Advanced Urology completes 250 outpatient robotic procedures — same-day surgery, no hospital stay, by Atlanta's top fellowship-trained urologists.

Quality isn't a talking point — it's a measurement. We track over 100 million outcomes data points and hold ourselves accountable to results every single day.” — Jitesh Patel MD

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- By Jitesh Patel, MD | Founder & President, Advanced Urology There is a number that tells a story. For Advanced Urology, that number is 250.Advanced Urology has completed 250 successful outpatient robotic surgical procedures across its ambulatory surgery centers in metro Atlanta — a milestone that reflects not just volume, but a fundamental shift in how urological surgery is delivered, experienced, and recovered from. Each of those 250 procedures represents a patient who went home the same day. A patient who avoided a hospital stay. A patient who recovered faster, with less pain, and returned to their life sooner than any prior generation of surgical patients could have expected.That is not an accident. It is the result of years of deliberate investment in people, technology, and a care model built around one conviction: that patients deserve better than what the traditional hospital system has been willing to offer them.Robotic Surgery in an Outpatient Setting — Why It MattersFor most of its history, robotic-assisted surgery was synonymous with the hospital. The da Vinci robotic system — the gold standard platform for minimally invasive urological procedures — was considered a hospital asset, requiring inpatient infrastructure, overnight stays, and all the complexity and cost that entails.That model is being disrupted, and Advanced Urology is at the forefront of that disruption in the Southeast.Outpatient robotic surgery — performing complex, robotic-assisted urological procedures in a freestanding ambulatory surgery center rather than a hospital — represents one of the most meaningful advances in surgical care delivery of the past decade. The benefits are well-established: shorter procedure times, lower infection risk, dramatically reduced cost to the patient, same-day discharge, and recovery in the comfort of home rather than a hospital bed. For urological procedures in particular, where outcomes are closely tied to patient experience and quality of life, the outpatient robotic model delivers across every dimension that matters.At Advanced Urology, our surgery centers were purpose-built for exactly this. We did not retrofit a hospital operating room and call it an ASC. We designed our surgical facilities from the ground up — single-specialty, dedicated entirely to urological care, equipped with the latest robotic and imaging technology, and staffed by surgical teams whose only focus is urology.What 250 Procedures RepresentsReaching 250 outpatient robotic procedures is significant for several reasons beyond the number itself.First, it establishes Advanced Urology as one of the highest-volume outpatient robotic urology programs in the Southeast. Volume matters in surgery. The relationship between surgical volume and outcomes is one of the most consistent findings in all of surgical literature — surgeons and surgical teams who perform procedures frequently achieve better results, with fewer complications, shorter operative times, and more consistent outcomes. Our patients benefit from that experience every single time they walk through our doors.Second, it validates the model. When Advanced Urology invested in robotic infrastructure at the ASC level — bringing a da Vinci X robotic system into a freestanding outpatient surgery center — there were skeptics. Hospital systems have long argued that complex robotic procedures require inpatient support. Our outcomes over 250 cases demonstrate otherwise. Same-day discharge. Minimal complications. Patients recovering at home, not in a hospital ward.Third, it reflects the trust our patients have placed in us. Each of those 250 procedures was a patient who chose Advanced Urology when they had other options. That trust is not given lightly, and we do not take it for granted."Two hundred and fifty successful outpatient robotic procedures is a milestone, but what it really represents is 250 patients who went home the same day as their surgery — to their families, their beds, their lives. That is what we built this for. Our surgery centers exist to prove that world-class robotic urological care does not require a hospital, and these results make that case better than any argument I could offer."— Jitesh Patel, MD, Founder & President, Advanced UrologyThe Procedures Behind the NumberAdvanced Urology's outpatient robotic program spans the full breadth of urological surgery. Among the procedures performed across the 250-case milestone are robotic prostatectomy for prostate cancer , robotic pyeloplasty for ureteropelvic junction obstruction, robotic ureteral reimplantation, and robotic approaches to complex reconstructive cases. These are not minor procedures. They are among the most technically demanding operations in urological surgery — and performing them in an outpatient setting, with same-day discharge, speaks directly to the skill of our surgical team and the quality of our perioperative infrastructure.Our subspecialty model plays a critical role here. Advanced Urology's robotic surgeons are not general urologists who perform robotic cases occasionally. They are fellowship-trained specialists whose clinical focus narrows to specific disease states and procedures. That level of subspecialization — what we call our Advanced Specialists model — means that a patient presenting for a robotic partial nephrectomy is being operated on by a surgeon who performs that specific procedure regularly, not as one of dozens of procedure types in a broad general urology practice."The milestone of 250 outpatient robotic cases is a testament to what happens when you combine subspecialty surgical expertise with purpose-built facilities and a team that is singularly focused on urological care. Our outcomes speak for themselves — and they should give every patient in Georgia confidence that they can have their robotic procedure done here, close to home, at the highest possible level of quality."— Dev Mally, MD, Chief Physician Officer, Advanced UrologyThe Cost Advantage Patients Rarely Hear AboutThere is another dimension of this milestone worth addressing directly: cost.Robotic surgery performed in a hospital setting carries with it the full weight of hospital overhead — facility fees, anesthesia markups, inpatient room charges, and the administrative complexity of a large institution. For patients with high-deductible insurance plans or significant cost-sharing obligations, a robotic procedure in a hospital can represent a financial burden that rivals the physical one.Advanced Urology's outpatient ASC model eliminates most of that overhead. Our surgery centers operate on a focused, single-specialty model with streamlined processes, lower fixed costs, and a transparent pricing philosophy. We believe that exceptional surgical care should not be accessible only to those who can absorb a hospital bill. Bringing robotic surgery into the ASC setting is one of the most powerful tools available for making that belief a reality.What Comes NextTwo hundred and fifty is a milestone. It is not a ceiling.Advanced Urology's robotic program continues to grow across our surgery center network in metro Atlanta. As our surgical volume increases, our outcomes data deepens, and our ability to refine and optimize clinical pathways expands. We are actively evaluating the integration of next-generation robotic platforms, expanded robotic indications, and new procedures that are increasingly moving from the inpatient to the outpatient setting as technology and technique evolve.The broader trend in urological surgery is unmistakable: the future is outpatient. The hospital is no longer the default setting for complex urological procedures, and patients who understand their options are increasingly choosing the ASC model when it is available to them. At Advanced Urology, we have invested for years in being ready for that future. These 250 cases confirm that we are already living in it.Atlanta's Premier Destination for Robotic Urological SurgeryFor patients in Georgia and across the Southeast who are facing a urological diagnosis that may require surgical intervention, Advanced Urology offers something that no hospital system in Atlanta can match: a dedicated, single-specialty robotic surgery program, delivered in a state-of-the-art ambulatory surgery center, by fellowship-trained subspecialists, with same-day discharge, transparent pricing, and outcomes backed by more than 100 million data points tracked across our patient population.Two hundred and fifty successful procedures. Zero compromise on quality. One goal — getting our patients better, faster, and home.Dr. Jitesh Patel, MD is the Founder and President of Advanced Urology, metro Atlanta's leading urology practice with 12 clinic locations and 6 ambulatory surgery centers across Georgia. To schedule a robotic surgery consultation, visit advancedurology.com or call 404-586-4570.

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