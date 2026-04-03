Maja Maurer & Jamie Schafer Join with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'The Heart of Success' with Jack Canfield

Maja Maurer & Jamie Schafer

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, April 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Maja Maurer and Jamie Schafer who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “The Heart of Success”, alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.

“The Heart of Success” is a compelling collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this inspiring collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys—revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book celebrates leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

With a Harvard certification in Teaching and Learning Strategies for Higher Education and decades of proven experience as a specialized educator and entrepreneur, Maja has a track record for inspiring excellence in her clients and students. As a consultant and advanced writing teacher, Maja has empowered high-visibility C-suite executives to level up their language and communication game, guided educators in restructuring methodologies and incorporating meaningful content to increase student engagement producing impressive academic results, reconfigured and designed curricula for private schools, and inspired, mentored and impacted hundreds of private students via one-on-one personalized programs. Maja coached many of her students for admission into Ivy League and competitive universities around the world. Of all her accomplishments as an educator, her most treasured endeavor has been home educating her now three grown sons who collectively hold five university degrees. With a heart for service, Maja has volunteered much time supporting under-resourced youth.

A lifelong high performer including being an Olympian, documentary filmmaker, life coach and former pastor, Jamie is known by colleagues for his deep insights and passion connecting everyday life experiences with spiritual principles. For over 25 years, as an accomplished educator, writer and vision consultant, he created presentations and curricula for government, non-profit and educational organizations in areas such as career transition and team building. Dedicated to mentorship, Jamie collaborated with socio-economically challenged communities to develop recreational programs that successfully countered growing trends of crime and addiction among multi-barriered youth. Whether fundraising for Holocaust survivors living in poverty, co-organizing cross-cultural reconciliation meetings, or being an ardent advocate against antisemitism and racism, his devotion to social justice has been undeniable. Jamie thrives inspiring people to live from the heart so they can realize their truest self and manifest their deepest desires.

When their collective calling unfolded, Maja and Jamie responded by combining their professional experiences to create their business, Your True Legacy, a coaching program that helps people excavate, record and pass on the essence of their life journey. This epic love-gift comprised of stories, encouragements and wisdom about living, loving, and leading with purpose is priceless for comforting loved ones and inspiring future generations. The material “Great Wealth Transfer” has begun. Maja and Jamie’s vision is to ignite a sweeping movement of legacy creators who will lead and uplift future generations with an even greater transfer—one that includes inner wealth.

If you’d like more information about joining the movement, spreading the message of inner wealth, and/or creating Your True Legacy, please visit yourtruelegacy.com

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Maja Maurer and Jamie Schafer as a co-authors of “The Heart of Success.” The book’s release is anticipated for Summer 2026.

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