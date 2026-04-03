Recording Artist Johnny Reed Announces New Concept Album 9 DREAMS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer songwriter Johnny Reed returns with his ninth solo album, 9 DREAMS. A personal and imaginative concept record, 9 DREAMS explores the fragile space between dreams and reality, and the forces that threaten to pull those dreams apart.Reed’s music picks up where classic rock left off, breathing new life into storytelling through sound. Listeners may hear echoes of legendary influences, but 9 DREAMS ultimately stands as something uniquely Reed. The album carries an enigmatic quality, blending atmosphere, melody, and narrative into a sound that feels both familiar and entirely its own.The creative process behind 9 DREAMS begins far from the studio. Reed often captures ideas by singing fragments and musical phrases into his phone while walking in the ocean’s waves. These raw moments of inspiration become the foundation for fully realized songs once he returns to the studio, guided by instinct and emotion. It is an approach rooted in spontaneity, where discovery plays as important a role as composition.This intuitive method has been part of Reed’s journey since early in his career, when he formed a connection with Beatles road manager Mal Evans, who once compared his artistry to that of Paul McCartney. Reed was later interviewed for the book Living the Beatles Legend by Kenneth Womack, further cementing his place in a lineage of artists inspired by the spirit of classic songwriting. Like McCartney, Reed has taken on the challenge of playing every instrument on his recordings, shaping each track from the ground up.The number nine holds special significance throughout the project. 9 DREAMS marks Reed’s ninth album, drawing a subtle parallel to John Lennon’s own fascination with the number. That connection becomes even more personal through Reed’s family, with both his father and son sharing the same October 9 birthday, a coincidence that deepens the album’s thematic thread of destiny and continuity.At its core, 9 DREAMS is driven by imagination. Reed describes the songs as emerging from his own dreams, allowing his mind to drift and explore what he calls “floating within.” The lead single, Walk in the Waves, captures this idea vividly, reflecting the act of stepping into a dreamlike state and momentarily escaping the distractions of everyday life. The track will be featured on Spotify on release day, introducing listeners to the album’s immersive world.In a singular creative effort, Reed wrote, produced, and performed every element of the album, including guitars, drums, keyboards, and vocals. This complete artistic control allows him to express himself across multiple dimensions, shaping not just the songs, but the emotional landscape they inhabit. The album was recorded between 2024 and 2026 at THE MUSIC ROOM Studios in Redondo Beach.Beyond his solo work, Reed has contributed to major entertainment projects throughout his career. He provided the voice of King Kong for merchandising tied to King Kong, consulted with James Cameron on Titanic, and continues to collaborate on film and television projects with ORBIUM Studios.With 9 DREAMS, Johnny Reed delivers a fully realized artistic statement that is both intimate and expansive. It is an album about holding onto inspiration in the face of distraction, about chasing meaning through sound, and about finding clarity within the storms that test us.Release Date: March 23, 2026Artist: Johnny ReedAlbum: 9 DREAMSFor more information, interviews, or press inquiries, please visit: https://johnnyreed.com Link to full album “9 Dreams” in 320k MP3 files & press kit on Dropbox here.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.