Lisa Gunsberg Joins with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'The Heart of Success' with Jack Canfield

Lisa Gunsberg

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is proud to announce a powerful new collaboration with Lisa Gunsberg who will co-author the highly anticipated book, “The Heart of Success”, alongside world-renowned success coach Jack Canfield and a distinguished group of professionals from around the globe.

“The Heart of Success” is a compelling collection of stories that explores the deeper meaning behind achievement. In this inspiring collaboration, contributors share the heart behind their journeys—revealing the values, purpose, and compassion that guide their success. The book celebrates leaders who not only excel in their fields but also lead with integrity, love, and a commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Lisa Gunsberg is a best-selling author, speaker, and life coach who has been featured on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and internationally. Through her own personal experience of loss, Lisa discovered her purpose to help others thrive.

For the past decade, Lisa has studied and practiced meditation techniques handed down by the great sages of India. During her travels to Southeast Asia she deepened her meditative practices and strengthened her connection to her inner wisdom. Lisa is a frequent presenter at various meditation centers in Texas.

As the creator of her 333 methodology, Lisa empowers people challenged by an early loss to thrive by teaching them how to connect to their inner power using her expertise in personal transformation, meditation, and neuroscience.

Lisa also specializes in the field of business development and is a 2024 nominee for the Austin Business Journal’s Women in Business Award. She is currently crafting her future Tedx Talk about love and loss. Lisa is passionate about helping people realize and create the life of their dreams.

Lisa’s most inspired while listening to uplifting music, musing over life’s great mysteries and exploring in nature with her fiancée and their celery-eating dog.

Learn more at:

• LisaGunsberg.com

• Instagram:@LisadotGunsberg

SuccessBooks® is honored to welcome Lisa Gunsberg as a co-author of “The Heart of Success.” The book’s release is anticipated for Summer 2026.

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