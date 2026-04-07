The Travel Society Celebrates Advisor Rebecca Gade Sawicki as One of 2026’s Influential Women in Travel

Group Trip in Thailand

Veggies Abroad founder Rebecca Gade Sawicki earns global recognition for sustainable, vegan travel innovation and leadership in ethical tourism.

Rebecca exemplifies the future of travel advising,” — Randy Yaroch

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Travel Society proudly announces that affiliated travel advisor Rebecca Gade Sawicki, founder of Veggies Abroad, has been named one of 2026’s Influential Women in Travel, by TravelPulse, this is a prestigious honor recognizing exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact across the global travel industry.

This distinguished recognition places Sawicki among an elite group of industry leaders, including top CEOs, executives, and highly respected changemakers shaping the future of travel.

Rebecca Gade Sawicki is the visionary behind Veggies Abroad, a woman-owned travel company specializing in vegan, sustainable, and ethically driven travel experiences. What began as a passion project rooted in her love for travel and plant-based living has evolved into a full-service travel brand offering custom trip planning, small-group tours, and global travel resources designed for conscious travelers.

Through her work, Sawicki has redefined what it means to travel responsibly—helping clients explore the world while supporting local communities, protecting wildlife, and promoting cruelty-free, sustainable practices. Her approach positions travel not just as leisure, but as a powerful tool for positive global impact.

“Rebecca exemplifies the future of travel advising,” said Randy Yaroch, Owner of The Travel Society. “Her commitment to sustainability, innovation, and purpose-driven travel aligns perfectly with the evolving values of today’s travelers. We are incredibly proud to have her as part of The Travel Society family.”

As an independent affiliate of The Travel Society and a member of leading industry organizations, Sawicki brings a unique perspective to travel advising—blending ethical tourism principles with personalized, high-touch service. She specializes in crafting vegan-friendly and sustainable itineraries that reflect her clients’ values without compromising on experience or luxury.

Beyond her advisory work, Sawicki is also a recognized voice in the travel space, using her platform to advocate for responsible tourism and to amplify businesses that prioritize environmental stewardship and social good. Her work has been featured in national and local media, further solidifying her influence within the industry.

The Travel Society extends its heartfelt congratulations to Rebecca Gade Sawicki on this well-deserved recognition and celebrates her continued leadership in shaping a more thoughtful, sustainable future for travel.

About The Travel Society

The Travel Society is a leading Virtuoso-affiliated host agency supporting top-tier travel advisors across the United States. With a focus on collaboration, innovation, and advisor success, The Travel Society empowers its members to deliver exceptional travel experiences worldwide.

Media Contact:

The Travel Society

5675 DTC Blvd, Ste 150

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Phone: (303) 988-0505

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.