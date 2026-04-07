Bergen Funeral Service’s 60-Year Legacy Meets Growing Demand for International Funeral Shipping

International Funeral Shipping Experts Shipping Remains Throughout the World The World’s Most Trusted Mortuary Transportation Service

Bergen Funeral Service eases the burden on grieving families worldwide by meeting the growing demand for international funeral shipping.

For 60 years, we’ve treated every family like our own. Our international funeral shipping services allow families to focus on healing instead of international transport logistics.” — Matthew Connors

HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over six decades, Bergen Funeral Service, a leading international mortuary transport service and funeral shipping provider, has been leveraging its global funeral shipping network to bring loved ones home to their families in states such as Pennsylvania, California, Florida, Texas, and throughout the country. This direct, secure mortuary transportation makes it possible for grieving families to honor the final wishes of their deceased loved ones, ensuring they can return home with dignity and grace.



For decades, Bergen Funeral Service has successfully transported deceased bodies and cremated remains to most countries around the globe. This includes secure, highly coordinated funeral shipping services to the Dominican Republic, Turkey, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, France, Poland, Italy, India, Bangladesh, Egypt, the Philippines, Guyana, Ukraine, Mexico, Belize, the continent of Africa, Afghanistan, Turkey, Argentina, and many other locations throughout the world. When a family loses a loved one, navigating the complexities of international borders, stringent airline regulations, and legal requirements for cross-border mortuary transportation can add an unbearable amount of stress. The highly knowledgeable and deeply experienced funeral shipping professionals at Bergen Funeral Service lift the burden from families' shoulders during their time of need. As experts in international funeral shipping, their team coordinates directly with reputable global airlines to meticulously manage every legal, administrative, and logistical requirement so families don’t have to worry. They ensure that all deceased bodies and cremated remains are transported with the highest possible level of security and respect throughout the entire journey.

“When you lose a loved one, you need a trusted partner to help navigate the complex legal and cultural details,” said Matthew Connors of Bergen Funeral Service. “For over six decades, we’ve provided compassionate, respectful funeral shipping services—treating every family like our own. We bring peace of mind to families, enabling them to concentrate on healing rather than the challenges of international funeral transport.”

Bergen Funeral Service distinguishes itself within the industry with an unwavering commitment to exceptional customer support, cultural sensitivity, and affordable pricing. They understand that clear communication provides comfort, which is why the multilingual team can converse with you in French, Spanish, English, Turkish, and several other languages. The staff actively practices deep cultural sensitivity, ensuring all legal requirements and cultural traditions are honored when arranging international transport. A knowledgeable, professional funeral expert is available 24/7 to answer phone calls and provide immediate, direct assistance. When you call, you will never encounter an answering service.

In addition to global transport, Bergen Funeral Service offers comprehensive domestic funeral shipping across the United States. For families seeking local arrangements, Bergen Funeral Service also provides highly affordable direct cremation as well as beautifully personalized traditional funeral services at its fully accessible locations in New York/ City, New Jersey, and Naples, Florida.

If you need assistance transporting a family member home, Bergen Funeral Service is honored to help guide you through every step of the process. To learn more about international shipping destinations, or to schedule a free, comprehensive consultation with an experienced funeral director, please visit the Bergen Funeral Service website.

About Bergen Funeral Service

Bergen Funeral Service is a devoted family-owned and operated business spanning three generations. For over 60 years, the knowledgeable team has provided reliable, highly compassionate, and cost-effective funeral services to communities in need. The knowledgeable team specializes in international and domestic mortuary transportation, direct cremation, and traditional funeral arrangements, treating every family as an extension of their own.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.