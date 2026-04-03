CBH Homes to Host Free Future Homeowners Club Event in Nampa, Idaho

New CBH Homeowners Celebrating

A live, in-person, no-cost homebuyer Q&A designed to help Idahoans explore what’s possible in today’s market.

We get to meet people every day who aren’t sure if homeownership is possible for them. This event is about creating a space where people can ask questions, feel supported, and see a path forward.” — Melissa Enrico, Realtor Relations & Marketing Strategist at CBH Homes

NAMPA, ID, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBH Homes , Idaho’s #1 homebuilder is inviting Idahoans to a free, in-person homebuyer event aimed at answering one of the most common questions in today’s housing market: Is homeownership even possible for me?The event is designed to provide straightforward, real-time answers about the homebuying process in the Treasure Valley to help Idahoans explore their next step.“We get to meet people every day who aren’t sure if homeownership is possible for them,” said Melissa Enrico, Realtor Relations & Marketing Strategist at CBH Homes. “This event is about changing that–creating a space where people can ask questions, feel supported, and start to see a path forward. Because once you have the right information, everything starts to feel a lot more doable.”CBH Homes will host the Future Homeowners Club event at their Clearcreek Community in Nampa.📅 April 9th, 2026🕛 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM📍 2534 W Fallon Lp, Nampa, 83651Live expert Q&AFree take-home home buying guides availableEnjoy free food, refreshments, home vision boarding and more.Event details: https://cbhhomes.com/future-homeowners-club Attendees will hear directly from a panel of industry experts about:- How the homebuying process works step by step- Free lending advice- What down payments look like in today’s market- How credit impacts qualification - and what lenders actually review- Current conditions across the Treasure Valley, including inventory and rate trends- How monthly mortgage payments may compare to current rental costsAs Idaho continues to experience steady growth and evolving housing demand, many prospective homebuyers are left sorting through headlines, interest rate updates, and online calculators without clear guidance. CBH Homes created the Future Homeowners Club to bring clarity, transparency, and confidence back into the conversation — one home at a time.The Future Homeowners Club initiative reflects CBH’s continued investment in community-first education and access. As part of its broader commitment to the Treasure Valley, CBH regularly hosts events that connect Idahoans with resources, information, and opportunities to explore homeownership.The April 9th event comes at a time when many renters are reconsidering their long-term housing plans. With market conditions shifting and new construction communities expanding, CBH Homes is opening the door for Idahoans to gather real information in a supportive environment.The event is free to attend, but space is limited. Walk-ins and on-site registration are welcome, or spots can be reserved in advance at https://cbhhomes.com/future-homeowners-club About CBH Homes:CBH Homes has been building new homes for sale in Idaho for over 34 years, and for 19 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho’s #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, named Fortune Magazine Best Workplaces in Construction, ranked #17 in the Nation, and proudly working with over 29,000 happy homeowners and counting. Visit cbhhomes.com.

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