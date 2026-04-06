Netnumber Partners with TwoFive to bring Phone Number Intelligence Services to Japan and Vietnam

Netnumber and TwoFive expand phone number intelligence services in Japan and Vietnam, improving routing accuracy and fraud prevention.

MARLBOROUGH, MA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netnumber , a leading provider of global number portability data and phone number intelligence services, today announced a new partnership with TwoFive , a telecommunications solutions provider based in Japan. Through this agreement, TwoFive will resell netnumber’s phone number intelligence services to customers in Japan and Vietnam, expanding access to trusted numbering intelligence across key Asia-Pacific markets.The partnership enables service providers, enterprises, and messaging platforms in Japan and Vietnam to leverage netnumber’s real-time phone number intelligence data to improve call routing accuracy, enhance fraud prevention tactics, and optimize customer communications.Under the agreement, TwoFive will offer netnumber’s services as part of its portfolio of solutions. These services provide real-time insights into phone number status and carrier identity, enabling businesses to validate numbers, identify carrier networks, and make more informed routing and messaging decisions.“We are honored to partner with TwoFive to extend the reach of our trusted phone number intelligence services to more customers in Asia,” said Steve Legge, CEO at netnumber. “TwoFive’s strong regional presence and expertise in telecom services make them an ideal partner to help organizations in Japan and Vietnam improve communications reliability, reduce fraud risk, and deliver better customer experiences.”TwoFive will provide local sales, support, and integration assistance, making it easier for regional carriers, CPaaS providers, and enterprises to adopt netnumber’s data-driven services.“We are excited to partner with netnumber to bring their industry-leading Carrier ID and Number Check capabilities to our customers,” said Nobuhiro Suemasa, CEO at TwoFive. “As messaging, voice, and digital communications continue to grow across Japan and Vietnam, accurate telecom intelligence is essential. Together with netnumber, we can help organizations operate more efficiently and securely.”Netnumber’s broader portfolio of real-time global telecom data services is used by carriers, messaging providers, and enterprises worldwide to improve routing, compliance, analytics, and fraud mitigation.About netnumberNetnumber is a leading provider of telecommunications data and intelligence services, enabling service providers, enterprises, and developers to power trusted global communications. Through its platforms and diverse datasets, netnumber delivers highly accurate phone number intelligence used by some of the world’s largest organizations for routing and identity intelligence that helps optimize communications, ensure compliance, and reduce fraud.About TwoFiveTwoFive is a Japan-based technology company specializing in telecommunications grade cybersecurity solutions and a long history in email security solutions. Founded by engineers with deep expertise in large-scale infrastructure, the company helps organizations protect their digital communications from evolving cyber threats. TwoFive combines extensive operational experience with advanced security technologies to improve the safety, reliability, and integrity of telecommunications messaging and carrier-grade email systems.Media Contacts:Bradley GreerVP, Data Solutions & Product Marketingnetnumbermedia@netnumber.comStuart FoloSVP, Business DevelopmentTwoFive Inc.sfolo@twofive25.com

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