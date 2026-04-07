Liveops Selected by a Global Wealth Management Leader to Expand U.S. Support Across Voice and Chat

Designed to Reduce Internal Friction, Improve Resolution Quality, and Support Branch Teams with Greater Consistency

We’ve designed this program to reduce internal friction and deliver consistent, accurate resolution at scale. That’s what ultimately improves both employee productivity and the end client experience.” — Molly Moore, COO at Liveops

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liveops, the leader in customer experience outsourcing solutions, today announced a new partnership with a global wealth management organization to strengthen support for its U.S. branch network, an operational area where speed, accuracy, and consistency directly impact advisor productivity and client outcomes.

The program focuses on improving how internal service requests are resolved, reducing friction for branch teams while maintaining the precision required in a regulated financial environment.

Supporting Branch Teams with Fast, Reliable Resolution

Rather than adding volume-based support, the program is designed to deliver reliable resolution at scale, combining U.S.-based, brand-aligned customer service professionals with structured workflows and rigorous documentation standards.

Support spans inbound voice and chat, with a focus on:

- Account services guidance

- Basic technical troubleshooting

- Accurate case documentation and ticketing

This approach ensures branch teams receive clear, consistent answers, reducing rework, minimizing escalation, and improving day-to-day operational flow.

Meeting Financial Services Demands for Accuracy, Consistency, and Control

Liveops was selected for its ability to balance flexible capacity with disciplined execution, a critical requirement in environments where demand fluctuates, but quality cannot.

The model enables the client to:

- Scale support capacity in line with seasonal demand

- Maintain consistent service levels across peak and off-peak periods

- Ensure documentation accuracy and audit readiness

This combination of flexibility and control is particularly relevant in financial services, where traditional staffing models often struggle to adapt without introducing risk.

“Branch teams don’t need more handoffs; they need answers they can trust,” said Molly Moore, Chief Operating Officer of Liveops. “We’ve designed this program to reduce internal friction and deliver consistent, accurate resolution at scale. That’s what ultimately improves both employee productivity and the end client experience.”

This engagement reflects a growing demand for CX models that prioritize outcomes over activity, particularly in regulated environments such as financial services, where accuracy, accountability, and consistency are non-negotiable. The same disciplined model powers strong outcomes across industries, from healthcare and insurance to retail and beyond.

About Liveops

Liveops is redefining what outsourced customer service means in a modern, always-on world, built on the belief that genuine connection drives brand loyalty. For over 25 years, we’ve paired cutting-edge technology with trusted, remote, and empathetic human expertise to deliver agile, high-touch customer support solutions that scale with precision and care. As pioneers in the on-demand workforce model, we bring global reach with unmatched adaptability, helping brands meet customer needs, anywhere, anytime. From complex interactions to seasonal surges, we proudly serve Fortune 500 and enterprise clients, delivering personalized experiences that earn trust and drive lasting impact. It’s not outsourcing, it’s outsmarting.

For more information, visit www.liveops.com.

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