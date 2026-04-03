XJTLU and CP Group unveil joint education centre in Thailand

Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) in China and Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group) in Thailand today unveiled the XJTLU Syntegrative Education Centre (Thailand). Based in Bangkok, the centre will bring XJTLU’s educational innovation to Thailand through its Syntegrative Education model delivered via flexible, short-cycle micro-credential programmes for talent development. The centre will also undertake research and development projects in close collaboration with CP Group.

XJTLU and CP Group sign the Memorandum of Understanding

The inauguration event featured speeches from Professor Xiaojun Zhang, Chief Office of Education at XJTLU, and Dr Teerapon Tanomsakyut, Chief of Sustainability and Strategic Development Officer at CP Group.

In his opening remarks, Professor Zhang spoke on the cooperation that XJTLU and CP Group have fostered for several years. “Now, our students are working on real-world projects from CP Group as part of their module learning, and there are XJTLU graduates on the CP team.

“The visit of the CP delegation to XJTLU in October 2024 opened a new window for the collaboration between the two parties. Over the past year and a half, both sides have worked with dedication and mutual trust, and today, we gather here to mark a key milestone in our partnership — the signing of this MoU.”

Professor Xiaojun Zhang

Dr Tanomsakyut spoke on the boost this collaboration will give to the creation of an education system more responsive to real-world needs through the combination of business and academic expertise.

He added that this system would see human development stem from a focus on real challenges that identifies solutions that can be applied to business and society.

Dr Teerapon Tanomsakyut

After the unveiling of the centre and signing of the Memorandum of Understanding, Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, gave a special interview on the exploration of future education.

In an interview with the event’s host, Pongsuk Hiranprueck, Professor Xi shared that the future of education lies in personalised, interest-driven lifelong learning that focuses on mindset development.

Professor Youmin Xi

The centre brings together the expertise of XJTLU, the largest Sino-foreign cooperative university in China, and CP Group, one of the world’s largest and most diversified business groups. From the centre to a broader vision, it reflects a shared commitment to exploring new models of education for the future, with the ambition of gradually shaping a new type of future-oriented education system.

Students will benefit not only from XJTLU’s innovative educational model, but also from real-world industry practices and challenges drawn from CP Group, creating a dynamic bridge between learning and application.

Professor Youmin Xi being interviewed by the Thai media after the unveiling ceremony

Professor Xi says: “This initiative reflects our commitment to rethinking education for the future – building open, connected learning and innovative social ecosystems that empower individuals and organisations to navigate complexity, unlock potential, and co-create value in a rapidly changing world.”

The centre will provide short courses and other training using a hybrid teaching model that combines in-person, studio-based learning with online, project-driven experiences.

Aimed at lifelong learners, the centre features flexible delivery, including evening, weekend, and school break sessions, allowing both students and working professionals to learn without disrupting their studies and careers.

Serving a diverse audience, from students and emerging professionals to entrepreneurs, career changers, and business leaders, it supports individuals and organisations in building essential capabilities, connecting with Chinese and global markets, and turning ideas into real, measurable outcomes.

By Patricia Pieterse

Edited by Xinmin Han