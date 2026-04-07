Edge AI Defense Infrastructure Firm Tsecond.ai closes $21.5 Million in financing for strategic growth & global expansion

Tsecond personnel demonstrate the BRYCK platform during a defense technology event in San Diego. The company’s edge AI and storage infrastructure is designed to support high-performance data processing in contested and disconnected environments. Tsecond representatives speak with an attendee at the company’s booth during a defense industry event in San Diego. The exhibit highlighted Tsecond’s rugged edge infrastructure and BRYCK Block technology for mission-critical operations. Tsecond’s BRYCK platform and related edge storage hardware are displayed at the company’s booth during a defense technology event in San Diego. The systems are built to enable secure, high-performance data capture, storage and processing at the tactical e

Strategic Investment by a Global Defense Industrialist Backs the Ruggedized Edge AI Infrastructure That Modern Security Environments Demand

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tsecond.ai, the global leader in petabyte-scale edge storage and AI infrastructure, announced that it has closed its most recent round of financing, totaling over $21.5 million. The investment, structured across multiple rounds, reflects the accelerating global demand for deployable AI infrastructure capable of operating in contested, disconnected and austere environments.Across the defense and security sector worldwide, the limitations of cloud-dependent systems have become operationally consequential, driving investment in purpose-built edge compute platforms that deliver AI-enabled capability wherever the mission demands, regardless of connectivity. Tsecond.ai was built for precisely this requirement.Leading the investment is MSN Holdings, the family office of the Managing Director & CEO of global defense manufacturer Solar Industries, along with other angel investors who share a passion for deep-tech innovation in the defense sector.Solar Industries, led by Mr. Manish Nuwal as Managing Director & CEO and valued at over $13.4 billion, is one of the world’s largest defense manufacturers, with operations spanning energetics, propulsion systems, munitions, and integrated defense platforms across more than 40 facilities in over 90 countries.MSN Holdings’ investment in Tsecond.ai complements its additional investments in unmanned aerial systems, space and battery technology, creating a portfolio that spans the autonomous systems, launch infrastructure and energy storage sectors, increasingly central to how advanced defense programs are fielded. Tsecond.ai brings the AI, compute and edge data layer to that portfolio: the infrastructure that enables every forward-deployed sensor, autonomous platform and disconnected operational environment to process and act on data at the speed of war.“The security environment is more complex and more demanding than at any point in recent decades. Nations are investing heavily in the capabilities that will matter in that environment, and edge compute infrastructure is the lynchpin for operating in a contested battlefield. Tsecond.ai is building a foundational piece of that stack. Our investment in Tsecond.ai is based on their strong growth to date and market traction supporting some of the largest transformation programs in defense in the U.S., UK, India and Europe,” said Mr. Manish Nuwal, Managing Director & CEO of Solar Industries.“This investment reflects deep confidence in our mission and in the global demand driving it. Defense and security organizations worldwide are operating in environments that require AI capability at the edge, not dependence on connectivity that may not exist. Tsecond.ai’s BRYCKplatform was purpose-built for that reality,” said Dr. Raj Iyer, Global President, Public Sector, Tsecond.ai.The close of Tsecond.ai’s latest round marks a significant milestone. Analyst estimates now place the company’s valuation above $350 million, with over $400 million in sales pipeline projected for the next two years. Demand for deployable, AI-capable edge infrastructure continues to intensify across defense, intelligence and national security programs globally, driven by the proliferation of ISR sensor data, the operational tempo of unmanned systems, and the contested electromagnetic environments anticipated in peer and near-peer conflict scenarios. Tsecond.ai’s BRYCKplatform is engineered for that demand and is ideally suited to address these current and future requirements.About the CompaniesAbout Tsecond.aiTsecond.ai is a Silicon Valley-based defense technology company delivering ruggedized edge compute and AI infrastructure for defense, aerospace and mission-critical applications. Its flagship BRYCKplatform combines petabyte-scale data storage with high-performance AI compute in a compact, deployable form factor engineered for contested, disconnected and austere environments — enabling real-time intelligence and AI-driven decision support without reliance on external connectivity. Tsecond.ai serves defense agencies, aerospace operators and enterprise customers across the United States, United Kingdom, India and Europe. Learn more at www.tsecond.ai About Solar IndustriesSolar Industries is a publicly traded leading global defense manufacturer with capabilities across energetic materials, rocket propulsion, munitions and integrated defense systems. The company operates more than 40 manufacturing facilities worldwide and serves military and national security customers in over 90 countries.

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