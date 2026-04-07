Boston Cognitive Joins JADE Health Stakeholder Network to Advance Dementia Care Across Europe

JADE Health welcomes Boston Cognitive as a new stakeholder dedicated to early detection and the prevention of neurological diseases.

As a new stakeholder, Boston Cognitive brings its digital assessment and AI-assisted tools to the Joint Action addressing Dementia and Health in 17 EU nations.

JADE Health is doing the hard work of connecting countries around prevention and early detection. We want to help them succeed.” — Andrei Savchenko, CEO of Boston Cognitive

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boston Cognitive, a digital health company building tools for cognitive assessment and dementia prevention, has joined the JADE Health Stakeholder Network — a pan-European initiative spanning 17 EU countries and 47 entities focused on early detection, prevention, and better care for people living with dementia.

JADE Health (Joint Action addressing Dementia and Health) is a 36-month project launched Jan. 1, 2025 to test cost-effective, evidence-based interventions through 44 transnational pilots. As a stakeholder, Boston Cognitive will contribute its assessment and intervention tools to pilot implementations focused on early detection and prevention, and help disseminate results that improve care pathways for patients, families, and clinicians.

"This is a chance to put our tools to work inside a real, coordinated effort across Europe," said Andrei Savchenko, CEO of Boston Cognitive. "JADE Health is doing the hard work of connecting countries around prevention and early detection. We want to help them succeed."

Boston Cognitive's platform is built on three pillars: Measure, Manage, and Engage.

Measure. The BoCA™ (Boston Cognitive Assessment) is a validated digital test covering eight core cognitive domains. Available in nine languages — including Spanish, Italian, French, German, and Portuguese — it works with minimally verbal and non-verbal populations and is designed for longitudinal tracking across clinical and research settings.

Manage. The Boston Cognitive Platform™ is a clinical decision support tool that gives clinicians a single view of cognitive health over time. It automates data collection, tracks longitudinal trends across patient populations, and reduces staff burden so clinical teams can focus on care rather than paperwork.

Engage. The Boston Cognitive Program™ is an AI-assisted lifestyle intervention targeting modifiable risk factors. The Lancet Commission on Dementia Prevention estimates that up to 45% of dementia risk is tied to modifiable factors. The program includes patent-pending 40xBrain technology, a 40Hz light and sound entrainment system designed to support consistent restorative routines.

About Boston Cognitive

Built on over two decades of cognitive science research by neuroscientist Andrey Vyshedskiy, Ph.D., and informed by the clinical work of Misha Kogan, M.D., of the George Washington Center for Integrative Medicine, Boston Cognitive is building the essential infrastructure to turn cognitive science into action — providing the structured programs, clinical oversight, and behavior change tools necessary to protect brain health at scale.

Learn more at bostoncognitive.com

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