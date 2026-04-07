IYWI to Demo Peer Sobriety Support App at Texas Association of Addiction Professionals (TAAP) Annual Conference

The IYWI App home screen

The IYWI sober app helps those in recovery stay connected with their circles, and keep sobriety a daily priority - without pressure, judgment, or intrusion

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If You Work It (“IYWI”), a digital health platform for people in recovery from substance use, today announced that it will exhibit its sobriety app at the Texas Association of Addiction Professionals (TAAP) Annual Conference, where addiction treatment professionals, recovery coaches, clinicians, and peer support specialists gather to share best practices and explore emerging tools that support addiction recovery.

IYWI’s sober app is designed to help people in recovery build consistency, stay connected with their trusted peer circles and keep sobriety a priority — without pressure, judgment, or intrusion. IYWI is designed for people navigating substance or behavioral addiction and the friends, coaches, sponsors, and mentors who support them after formal treatment ends.

IYWI supports the relationships that sustain long-term recovery after formal treatment ends. The sober app is designed to complement, not replace, existing treatment, therapy, or peer-support programs including AA, NA, and others. The app can be used independently or alongside peer recovery groups, including mutual-aid communities, faith-based groups, peer support networks, coaching relationships, or long-term recovery plans.

“Austin TAAP is proud to welcome IYWI (If You Work It) as a sponsor and exhibitor at this year’s symposium. Austin TAAP values partnerships with innovative organizations like IYWI that are expanding recovery support through technology and helping individuals stay connected between meetings and moments of care,” said Meredith Meurer, LPC-S, LCDC, PSS, and Austin TAAP President.

By creating positive reasons to connect and offering optional support alerts, IYWI helps people be seen and heard, and reduces friction during periods of stress. Including the point at which someone leaves clinical care and enters the vibrant support networks of peer recovery. IYWI aims to meet the need for digital tools that support human connection with technology that feels calm, human, and compassionate. IYWI believes that strengthening real-world support circles with thoughtful digital tools can play a meaningful role in supporting long-term recovery outcomes.

Conference attendees are invited to visit the IYWI booth at TAAP to learn more about IYWI and how it supports individuals and their peer support relationships.

IYWI’s peer sober app is available now on iOS and Android. For more information, visit www.iywico.com.

About TAAP

The Texas Association of Addiction Professionals (TAAP) is the state’s leading professional organization dedicated to supporting and advancing the addiction treatment and recovery field. TAAP’s Austin Chapter brings together counselors, prevention specialists, peer recovery professionals, and other behavioral health leaders to promote high standards of care, advocate for effective public policy, and expand access to quality treatment services across Texas. Through professional education, collaboration, and statewide initiatives, TAAP works to strengthen the addiction workforce and improve outcomes for individuals, families, and communities impacted by substance use disorders.

About IYWI (ee-wee)

If You Work It (IYWI) is a private, judgment-free sober app that supports consistency and connection throughout recovery. It’s designed for people navigating substance or behavioral addiction and the friends, coaches, sponsors, and mentors who support them. Through guided daily check-ins, private community tools, and recovery-focused group messaging, IYWI’s sober app allows users build consistency, stay connected with their trusted circles, and keep sobriety a daily priority — without pressure, judgment, or intrusion. For more information, visit www.iywico.com/about.

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