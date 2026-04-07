Biosortia and Ross Youngs Announce Appointment of Jaime Streator to Board of Directors

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biosortia and Founder, Ross Youngs today announced the appointment of Jaime Streator to their Board of Directors, Mr. Streator brings over four decades of deep experience in healthcare investment banking to the board, further strengthening the organizations’ strategic leadership."We are delighted to welcome Jaime Streator to our Board," said Ross Youngs, Chairman. "Jaime’sextensive experience building and leading major healthcare investment banking groups, particularly his track record at Cowen, will be invaluable as we continue to advance our strategic goals. His deep understanding of the healthcare and biotechnology sectors will be a tremendous asset to Biosortia.""I am honored to join the Biosortia team at such a pivotal moment. The company’s ability to access nature’s most elusive chemistry is a game-changer for the industry, and I look forward to leading our efforts in transforming these untapped natural secrets into the next generation of life-saving therapeutics." says Jamie Streator.Jaime Streator recently retired after 45 years of building and leading several major health care investment banking groups. Most recently, Jaime was co-Head of Health Care Investment Banking at TDCowen (formerly "Cowen Group"), where he spent the last nineteen years rebuilding the Cowen Healthcare Banking teams in Biotechnology, Tools and Diagnostics, and Services. The Cowen Healthcare Banking team is one of the leading Healthcare Banking Groups in the world.Before his tenure at Cowen, Mr. Streator spent 8 years founding and leading the Healthcare Banking Team at Thomas Weisel Partners. He joined Thomas Weisel Partners from Hambrecht & Quist (H&Q) when it was sold to Chase/JPMorgan in late 1999. At H&Q, Jaime led part of the Healthcare Banking Team focused on Services, Health Care Information Technology, and Business Services. Before joining H&Q in 1987, Jaime spent five years in the Healthcare and Information Technology Banking team at L.F. Rothschild, Unterberg, Towbin, one of the 'Four Horsemen' of growth investment banking in the 1980’s.About BiosortiaBiosortia is a pioneering drug discovery company dedicated to reversing the pharmaceutical industry's declining productivity (Eroom's Law) by unlocking the "biological dark matter" of the microbiome. Utilizing its proprietary Industrial-Scale Microbiome Mining (ISMM) platform, Biosortia harvests intact microbial communities at an unprecedented kilogram-to-ton scale. This approach bypasses traditional limitations to systematically recover novel, evolutionarily vetted small molecules that have been optimized by nature over billions of years, thereby creating a large, biologically relevant library of first-in-class chemical scaffolds.The company's lead program, the BSP1-WL Portfolio, features a first-in-class, orally bioavailable, gut-restricted polypharmacology small molecule designed to safely orchestrate multiple biological targets for the treatment of obesity and metabolic syndrome. Backed by over $22 million in historical capital and $9 million in grants from ARPA-E, DARPA, and the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory, Biosortia is translating nature's most potent chemical architecture into the next generation of safe, highly efficacious, and scalable human therapeutics.ContactRoss Youngs/CEOEmail- ryoungs@biosortia.com

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