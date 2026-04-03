Dr. Jeffrey E. Sterling Releases Myth vs Medicine, A New Book Debunking 45 Persistent Healthcare Myths in Modern Care

Dr. Sterling’s work spans clinical medicine, community health, and global initiatives. He is a physician, public health strategist, and internationally recognized leader in health empowerment.” — Dr. Jeffrey E. Sterling

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when health advice travels instantly through social media, group chats, and wellness marketing, physician and public health strategist Dr. Jeffrey E. Sterling, MD, MPH is releasing a new book designed to bring clarity back to everyday health decisions. His latest title, Myth vs Medicine: 45 Claims That Don’t Hold Up, addresses the most common and persistent health myths that shape how people eat, move, medicate, and navigate the healthcare system.Myth vs Medicine is built for readers who feel overwhelmed by contradictions. The book’s focus is not only on correcting misinformation, but on explaining why it spreads and why it sticks. Dr. Sterling frames the project as a practical guide for real life, grounded in evidence and written with cultural awareness and respect for lived experience.The book is organized around a repeatable chapter structure designed for accessibility. Dr. Sterling states that each chapter is “short, punchy, and structured the same way,” so readers can move through it at their own pace. The format includes: The Myth, Why People Believe It, The Truth, What Actually Matters, and a Quick Tip or Real-World Example. The book also includes short intermissions intended to keep learning human and approachable.Rather than presenting myths as simple ignorance, Myth vs Medicine treats them as products of culture, history, emotion, and the persuasive power of simple answers. The book is written in a direct voice, but avoids fear-based or shame-based messaging, and repeatedly returns to the idea that clarity should not come at the cost of dignity.45 Myths Across the Areas People Argue About MostMyth vs Medicine breaks its myth-by-myth approach across major areas of everyday health, including food and nutrition, fitness and body beliefs, immunity and infection, chronic conditions, supplements and “natural” remedies, everyday health assumptions, and common misconceptions about the healthcare system.•“Carbs Make You Gain Weight”•“You Can Boost Your Immune System”•“Diabetes Is Caused by Eating Sugar”•“If You Feel Fine, You Don’t Need Checkups”•“Doctors Get Paid to Prescribe Certain Medications”The book also addresses broader misunderstandings that frequently appear in wellness spaces, including the assumption that “natural” always means safe, and the tendency for viral advice to outrun evidence.A Public Health Approach to a Cultural ProblemDr. Sterling’s approach is shaped by a career that spans clinical medicine, community health, and large-scale public health initiatives. In the author biography included in the manuscript, he is described as “a physician, public health strategist and implementationalist, and internationally recognized leader in health empowerment,” with work spanning the United States and global health initiatives.He is also identified as the founder and CEO of SIMPCO, a health-empowerment enterprise focused on improving population health through education, advocacy, and culturally grounded engagement.The manuscript positions him as the voice behind #AskSterlingMD and #StraightNoChaserHealth, platforms dedicated to delivering “clean, direct, culturally aware health communication” without judgment, jargon, or fear-based messaging.Written for Readers Who Want Clarity Without CondescensionA defining element of Myth vs Medicine is that it does not treat readers like problems to be corrected. It treats confusion as understandable. The manuscript describes the book as a conversation, the kind Dr. Sterling has with patients, families, and communities who want real answers without medical jargon.Across its chapters and intermissions, the book emphasizes that health is shaped by more than information. It is shaped by access, stress, cultural traditions, historical experiences, and the narratives people grow up hearing. In that sense, Myth vs Medicine functions as both a myth-busting guide and a framework for health literacy.Early readers and healthcare professionals have responded positively to Myth vs Medicine, noting its clear structure and direct tone. Clinicians who previewed the book described it as reflective of the real conversations they have daily with patients navigating online misinformation. Public health educators highlighted its balance of scientific accuracy and cultural awareness, calling it both practical and respectful. General readers have shared that the book feels empowering rather than judgmental, with many appreciating how complex medical topics are explained in straightforward language that builds confidence rather than fear.About Dr. Jeffrey E. SterlingDr. Jeffrey E. Sterling, MD, MPH is a physician and public health strategist. He is the founder and CEO of SIMPCO and is described in the manuscript as an internationally recognized leader in health empowerment. His work spans clinical practice, global health initiatives, and public health programs designed to improve outcomes for underserved communities. He is the voice behind #AskSterlingMD and #StraightNoChaserHealth, platforms dedicated to culturally grounded health communication focused on clarity, respect, and practical guidance.

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