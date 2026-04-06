Flamel.ai Launches Unified AI Marketing Platform for Franchise Brands, Introduces Luna AI Agent

The Future of Franchise Marketing Is Here: Flamel.ai Unveils the First Unified AI Platform — and Luna, the Agent That Runs It

Flamel.ai unveils the first unified AI franchise marketing platform — and Luna, the AI agent built exclusively to run it.

Flamel.ai gives franchisors a 360-degree marketing hub that drives real revenue across every market. And now, with Luna, your team has an AI agent that can do all of it on command.” — Paul Ehlinger, CEO, Flamel.ai

COVINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMBARGOED UNTIL MONDAY, APRIL 6, 2026 — 6:00 AM ET Flamel.ai , the AI-powered marketing hub purpose-built for franchise and multi-location brands, today announced the full expansion of its platform — the first system to unify Meta ads, Google ads, Google Business Profile management, Google review management, organic social, local SEO blogging and centralized asset storage under a single roof. Running it all is Luna, Flamel.ai's proprietary AI marketing agent — the first of its kind built exclusively for franchise systems.Every channel. Every location. Auto-localized from a single campaign build.Introducing LunaLuna lives inside the Flamel.ai platform, understands your brand, reads live performance data across every location and acts on it instantly — in plain language. Ask Luna which location is outperforming across the network and she surfaces live paid ad performance ranked by the metrics that matter. Ask her to write a location-specific Facebook post and she generates brand-compliant variations, flags compliance and lets you schedule without leaving the conversation. Ask her to compare every location's performance over the last 70 days and she builds charts rich with spend, impressions, conversions and click-through rates — with a plain-English summary of who's winning and where attention is needed.Luna does in seconds what previously required a marketing analyst, a reporting tool, a content writer and a compliance review.One Platform. Every Channel. One Click.Flamel.ai now covers every pillar of modern franchise marketing from a single dashboard — Social Media Advertising across Meta and Google, Google Business Profile and Review Management, Organic Social with BrandCheck AI compliance scoring, AI Blogging for Local SEO and Flamel Files, a centralized asset management system that ensures every franchisee always has access to current, approved creative.Franchisors build one campaign. Flamel.ai auto-localizes creative, copy, targeting and budgets for every location. Franchisees launch with one click. Everything else — localization, creative adaptation, targeting, scheduling, compliance and publishing — happens automatically.The Results Are Not TheoreticalFranchise systems across the country are already generating documented, measurable returns.MassageLuXe — ranked No. 371 on Entrepreneur's 2026 Franchise 500 after jumping 120+ spots in a single year — used Flamel.ai to launch personalized Black Friday ads across 100+ locations in minutes, generating 68 million impressions, a 512% ROI and nearly $3 million in revenue."Turning our advertising investment into projected millions in profit at this scale is extraordinary. Flamel.ai gave us the infrastructure to launch hyper-local campaigns across our entire system with total brand control. Our franchisees felt confident, our team stayed agile and the results exceeded anything we've seen from holiday campaigns before." — Kristen Pechacek, President & CEO, MassageLuXe DivaDance (60+ locations) achieved $5 earned for every $1 spent on ads, with 40+ locations live in under 10 minutes. petbar (30+ locations) saw 64% growth in engagement and 85% growth in impressions within 30 days. Platform-wide, Flamel.ai clients average a 169.8% increase in social activity and a 199.4% boost in engagement.Why This Matters for FranchiseesFranchisees are operators, not marketers. They bought a franchise to run a business — not to manage ad campaigns, write blog posts, respond to Google reviews and schedule social content across every platform. Flamel.ai's one-click deployment model changes this equation permanently. Franchisors set the parameters. Franchisees click once. Luna handles the rest.Backed by The Franchise of the Future The platform announcement arrives alongside the publication of The Franchise of the Future, a new book co-authored by Flamel.ai CEO Paul Ehlinger and Head of Marketing Bridget Johnston. Available now on Amazon, the book gives franchise leaders a practical roadmap for AI adoption — covering tech stack modernization, next-generation franchise system design and how to translate AI hype into measurable ROI.Scott Greenberg, author of The Wealthy Franchisee, said: "The Franchise of the Future gives our sector a practical blueprint for using AI to sharpen decision-making, strengthen teams and turn every transaction into a marketing opportunity.""Whether you're writing a blog post optimized for local search, scheduling a month of social content in minutes or launching localized ads across every location, Flamel.ai gives franchisors a 360-degree marketing hub that drives real revenue across every market. And now, with Luna, your team has an AI agent that can do all of it on command." — Paul Ehlinger, Founder & CEO, Flamel.aiAbout Flamel.aiFlamel.ai is the AI-powered marketing hub purpose-built for franchise and multi-location brands. Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Covington, Kentucky, Flamel.ai helps franchise systems create once and localize everywhere — delivering paid advertising, organic social, Google presence management, local SEO content, centralized asset storage and Luna, its proprietary AI marketing agent, across every location automatically. Clients include MassageLuXe, DivaDance, petbar, FranNet and growing franchise systems across the U.S.Learn more at flamel.ai.Media Contact: Bridget Johnston | bridget@flamel.ai | 765-914-4359

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