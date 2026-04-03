No Scalpel, No Radiation: Advanced Urology Brings Histotripsy to Atlanta, Transforming the Treatment of Kidney Cancer

Advanced Urology founder Dr. Jitesh Patel brings histotripsy to Atlanta — a non-invasive, scalpel-free breakthrough for kidney cancer now available in Georgia.

Our patients deserve the world's best care, not just Atlanta's best. Histotripsy is a once-in-a-generation leap — and we're bringing it home.” — Jitesh Patel MD

SNELLVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- By Jitesh Patel, MD | Founder & President, Advanced Urology For decades, a kidney cancer diagnosis has carried with it a familiar and sobering set of options: surgery to remove part or all of the kidney, thermal ablation using heat or cold to destroy the tumor, or radiation. Each of these approaches, while effective, comes with meaningful tradeoffs — recovery time, risk to kidney function, and the inevitable physical toll of invasive intervention. For patients who are elderly, have reduced kidney function, or simply cannot tolerate surgery, the options have been even more limited.That is changing — and Advanced Urology is bringing that change to Atlanta.What Is Histotripsy Histotripsy is a genuinely new category of cancer treatment. Unlike surgery, it requires no incisions. Unlike thermal ablation, it uses no heat or cold. Unlike radiation, it delivers no ionizing energy to the body. Instead, histotripsy uses precisely focused, high-frequency ultrasound pulses to generate microscopic bubbles — called a cavitation cloud — directly inside a tumor. Those bubbles expand and collapse rapidly, mechanically liquefying cancer cells from the inside out while leaving the surrounding healthy tissue, blood vessels, and the kidney's delicate collecting system completely intact.The result is what researchers describe as a uniform, acellular slurry where the tumor once was — destroyed at the cellular level, non-invasively, with real-time imaging guidance throughout the procedure.Unlike thermal ablation techniques such as cryoablation, radiofrequency ablation, and microwave ablation, histotripsy produces sharply demarcated lesions while preserving structurally robust tissues such as blood vessels and the collecting system. UroToday For a urologist, that precision is extraordinary. The kidney is a vascular organ with an intricate architecture. The ability to ablate a tumor while protecting everything around it represents a fundamental leap forward.The Science Behind the PromiseHistotripsy uses focused sound waves to break down tissue without surgery, heat, or radiation, allowing doctors to precisely target tumors while protecting nearby healthy structures through real-time image guidance. PubMed Central What makes this especially compelling from an oncologic standpoint is an emerging body of evidence suggesting that the mechanical destruction of tumor cells releases cellular debris and cytokines that may stimulate the body's own immune system to recognize and attack residual cancer — a potential abscopal-like effect that thermal ablation does not produce.The EdisonSystem by HistoSonics uses focused ultrasound to mechanically destroy and liquefy unwanted tissue and tumors, with the goal of enabling physicians to precisely target and destroy kidney tumors with a noninvasive solution, avoiding the morbidity and complications seen with current invasive surgery or ablative techniques. HistoSonicsWhere the Clinical Evidence StandsHistotripsy's pathway in kidney cancer is advancing rapidly. The FDA approved an investigational device study — the pivotal #HOPE4KIDNEY Trial — designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Edison System to destroy targeted kidney tumors completely non-invasively and without the need for needles or incisions. HistoSonicsThe prospective, open-label, single-arm #HOPE4KIDNEY trial has now enrolled 67 adult patients across 15 clinical trial sites in the US, with patients followed for five years to assess efficacy and safety. Primary endpoints include tumor elimination at day 90 and freedom from significant adverse events at 30 days. Urology Times Full trial completion is anticipated in 2030, with the data intended to support FDA regulatory clearance for the kidney indication.Early human case reports have been encouraging. The first-ever global histotripsy treatment of renal cancer with follow-up out to one year demonstrated safety and durable treatment efficacy PubMed Central, establishing proof of concept that the technology translates from preclinical models to human patients. Meanwhile, experts in kidney cancer and interventional radiology at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center have completed multiple successful histotripsy procedures OSUCCC - James, adding to a growing body of real-world institutional experience.Why Advanced Urology Is Positioned to LeadAdvanced Urology is not a typical urology practice. With 12 clinic locations and 6 state-of-the-art surgery centers across metro Atlanta, a team of subspecialty-trained urologists, and an institutional infrastructure that includes advanced molecular testing, digital imaging, and novel clinical trials at every location, we have spent years building exactly the kind of platform that emerging technologies like histotripsy require to reach patients at scale.Our Centers of Excellence model exists precisely for moments like this — when a new technology demands not just equipment, but expertise, case volume, multidisciplinary coordination, and a relentless commitment to outcomes. We track over 100 million data points across our patient population to continuously measure quality and refine clinical pathways. We are not bystanders to innovation in urology. We are active participants in shaping what urology looks like next.Bringing histotripsy to Atlanta is a natural extension of that mission. For patients across Georgia and the Southeast who face a kidney tumor diagnosis, the question should not simply be "surgery or ablation?" It should include: "Am I a candidate for a non-invasive approach that preserves my kidney, requires no incisions, and has me home the same day?""We built Advanced Urology around a simple conviction: patients in Atlanta deserve access to the most advanced urological care in the world, not just the region. Histotripsy is the most significant leap forward in kidney cancer treatment in a generation, and we are committed to making sure Georgia patients don't have to travel to get it."— Jitesh Patel, MD, Founder & President, Advanced Urology"As clinicians, we have always asked ourselves whether we can do better for our patients — less invasive, fewer side effects, faster recovery, and outcomes that hold up over time. Histotripsy answers that question in kidney cancer. This is precisely the kind of innovation our Centers of Excellence were built to deliver."— Dev Mally, DO, Chief Physician Officer, Advanced UrologyWho Is a Candidate?Histotripsy for kidney tumors is currently most applicable to patients with small, solid, non-metastatic renal masses — typically 3 cm or smaller — who are appropriate for active treatment but may not be ideal surgical candidates due to age, comorbidities, or reduced kidney function. It is also a compelling option for patients who wish to avoid surgery when a nephron-sparing, non-invasive alternative is clinically viable.As the clinical evidence matures and regulatory clearance expands, the eligible patient population will grow. Histotripsy is a particularly promising approach for centrally located kidney tumors, given its precise mechanical mechanism of action. PubMed Central These are precisely the tumors that have historically been most technically challenging — located near the collecting system, major vessels, or the renal hilum — and where the preservation of surrounding anatomy matters most.A New Standard of Care Is ComingMedicine rarely offers moments of genuine discontinuity — moments when an entirely new mechanism of action enters clinical practice and changes what is possible. Histotripsy is one of those moments for urologic oncology.At Advanced Urology, we believe that Atlanta's patients deserve access to the most advanced urological care available anywhere in the country. We have always believed that. It is why we built what we built — the subspecialists, the surgery centers, the data infrastructure, the culture of innovation. It is why we are committed to bringing histotripsy to the Southeast and to ensuring that a kidney cancer diagnosis in Georgia carries with it every option modern medicine has to offer.No scalpel. No radiation. No hospital admission. Just precision, science, and the relentless pursuit of better outcomes for our patients.Dr. Jitesh Patel, MD is the Founder and President of Advanced Urology, metro Atlanta's leading urology practice with 12 clinic locations and 6 surgery centers across Georgia. He is also the founder of Intelligent One AI, a healthcare artificial intelligence platform designed for specialty medical practices. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit advancedurology.com.Advanced UrologyHistoSonics & The Edison System#HOPE4KIDNEY Clinical TrialCAIN Feasibility TrialPeer-Reviewed Clinical Evidence https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12469116/ *(Histotripsy: Recent Advances, Clinical Applications — PMC 2025)* https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12170758/ *(Early Clinical Histotripsy Treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma — PMC 2025)* https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC12170746/ *(CAIN Trial Protocol — PMC 2025)* https://www.urotoday.com/recent-abstracts/urologic-oncology/renal-cancer/162192-histotripsy-in-the-management-of-rcc-a-new-frontier-in-focused-therapies-beyond-the-abstract.html *(Histotripsy in RCC — UroToday 2025)*

Histotripsy at Advanced Urology

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