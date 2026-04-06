Aldridge Construction Expands ADU and Home Renovation Services Across Monterey Bay Region

Aldridge Construction

As homeowners across California's Central Coast prioritize renovation over relocation, demand grows for permitted ADU and remodeling services.

We are seeing greater demand for clarity and consistency in this area” — Brian Aldridge

SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aldridge Construction, a full-service general contractor based in Salinas, California, is actively serving homeowners across a four-county region of California's Central Coast with a focused range of residential construction services. The company provides accessory dwelling unit construction , kitchen and bathroom remodeling, home additions, garage conversions, and whole-home renovation , with an operational emphasis on permit coordination and project transparency throughout the construction process.The announcement comes at a time when homeowners across Monterey County, Santa Cruz County, San Benito County, and Santa Clara County are increasingly choosing renovation and expansion over relocation. Elevated home values across the region, combined with limited housing availability, have made in-place improvement a practical and financially considered choice for a growing segment of local households. ADU construction in particular has seen sustained demand as homeowners seek to add livable space for family members or generate rental income on existing properties.Aldridge Construction, owned and operated by Brian Aldridge, addresses this demand with a service model built around regulatory fluency, documented processes, and direct communication with homeowners from initial planning through final inspection.The company's current service offerings include:• Accessory dwelling unit construction, including garage conversions and detached ADUs• Kitchen remodeling• Bathroom remodeling• Whole-home renovation• General contracting and project management• Permitting assistance and design-build coordinationAldridge Construction operates across Monterey County, Santa Cruz County, San Benito County, and Santa Clara County, serving homeowners in communities throughout the region.Residential construction in California involves multiple layers of review, including local planning departments, building permit offices, environmental health agencies, and utility providers. For homeowners undertaking ADU projects, the path from feasibility to final approval can involve site-specific constraints such as setback requirements, coastal overlay conditions, and utility service upgrade requirements that vary by jurisdiction and property type.Aldridge Construction's operational focus includes helping homeowners understand these requirements before construction begins, and managing permit coordination and inspection sequencing throughout the project. The company works across jurisdictions in its four-county service area, where local rules and review processes differ meaningfully from one another."We are seeing greater demand for clarity and consistency in this area," said Brian Aldridge, owner of Aldridge Construction. "Homeowners want to understand what they are getting into before they commit, and that means being straightforward about timelines, permit requirements, and what can realistically be expected at each stage of a project."Across California's residential construction sector, homeowners are approaching renovation and ADU decisions with greater scrutiny than in prior years. Requests for detailed project estimates, written scope documentation, and clear timelines have become more common as households allocate larger portions of their budgets to construction and improvement work. The complexity of the regulatory environment, including evolving state laws around ADU permitting, updated building code requirements that took effect in 2026, and shifting incentive programs tied to electrification and energy efficiency, has increased the informational burden on homeowners who are evaluating contractors and planning projects.General contractors who can demonstrate familiarity with local permitting pathways, provide realistic cost and timeline guidance, and maintain consistent communication during construction are increasingly differentiated in this environment. Homeowners in high-value markets report that workmanship quality and post-project reliability are equally important factors in contractor selection as initial project cost.Aldridge Construction's approach to client communication centers on providing homeowners with a clear picture of the construction process, including what permits are required, how inspections are sequenced, and what conditions may affect project timelines. The company provides project management services throughout each engagement, with change-order documentation and scheduled progress updates as standard elements of its construction process.For kitchen and bathroom remodeling projects, where workmanship quality in areas such as waterproofing, ventilation, and subfloor preparation has long-term consequences for the durability and safety of the finished space, the company maintains documented quality standards at each phase of work.For ADU projects, where utility connections, environmental health review, and plan check cycles are among the primary schedule drivers, the company coordinates across agencies and provides homeowners with realistic timelines that reflect actual local conditions rather than best-case estimates.Community RelevanceThe four-county region served by Aldridge Construction includes communities where housing cost pressures have made ADUs and in-place renovation increasingly relevant options for homeowners across a range of household situations. Families seeking to accommodate multigenerational living, homeowners preparing properties for long-term occupancy, and households responding to changing space needs are among the groups driving current demand for residential construction services in the region.California's continued legislative activity around ADU streamlining, combined with ongoing updates to building standards and energy incentive programs, means that homeowners benefit from working with contractors who stay current with regulatory developments and can translate those changes into practical guidance at the project level.For more information about Aldridge Construction's services or to request a consultation, visit aldridgeconstruction.biz or contact the company directly.Aldridge ConstructionBrian Aldridge, Owner1109 Aspen Pl., Salinas, CA 93901Phone: 831-682-9788Email: brian@aldridgeconstruction.bizWebsite: https://aldridgeconstruction.biz Aldridge Construction is a full-service general contractor based in Salinas, California. The company provides residential construction services including ADU construction, home renovation, kitchen and bathroom remodeling, and home additions across Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and Santa Clara Counties.

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