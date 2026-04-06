'Deep Care' Podcast Launches to Spotlight Black Maternal Health, Hosted by Dr. Kaytura Felix

A new PRX podcast explores why Black mothers in the U.S face higher maternal mortality rates and how midwives and community-based care are part of the solution.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black women in the United States continue to face alarmingly high maternal mortality rates, approximately three times higher than white women. Deep Care , a new podcast hosted by nationally recognized health justice expert Kaytura Felix, MD, Distinguished Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, dives into the urgent and often overlooked solutions that are saving lives.What if an answer to the Black maternal health crisis is already here? Deep Care illuminates the intimate stories of Black parents who’ve chosen midwifery care and experienced transformative outcomes for themselves and their babies, reframing the national conversation from crisis to possibility. The podcast also delves into related critical topics such as home births and birth centers, pregnancy loss and grief, and disparities in healthcare. Through intimate, evocative personal stories and immersive sound, Deep Care highlights how Black community midwives, hospitals, and collaborative care programs are improving outcomes and reshaping maternal health equity––offering an optimistic, solutions-driven perspective on midwifery’s past, present, and empowering future.Host Kaytura Felix, MD, also shares her keen insights on the podcast as she leads the Black Birthing Futures project, an in-depth study of the experiences and impacts of midwives on Black communities nationwide.“Black maternal mortality is not inevitable,” says Dr. Felix. “Deep Care is about solutions rooted in the Black community that affirm, empower, and save lives.”Deep Care is brought to listeners in partnership with Pulitzer-winning public media organization PRX. An audio trailer is available now, and the new six-episode weekly series launches Monday, April 13, and is free across all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Overcast, and Pocket Casts.While the podcast centers Black birthing people and their loved ones, providing affirmation and clarity on safe home and community births, it is also essential listening for doctors, policymakers, and the general public seeking to understand and support meaningful change in maternal health. Deep Care interrupts the despairing discourse around Black birthing, shifting the lens from “What’s wrong?” to “What works?”About Dr. Kaytura FelixDr. Kaytura Felix is a nationally recognized maternal health expert, physician, and health justice scholar dedicated to advancing equitable care for Black families. She serves as a Distinguished Scholar at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and is a leading voice on community-based maternal health solutions, midwifery care, and health system transformation. Through her research, advocacy, and storytelling, Dr. Felix works to elevate evidence-based approaches that improve outcomes and restore dignity in maternal healthcare.About Deep CareDeep Care is a narrative podcast series exploring the power of relationship-centered maternity care and the transformative impact of midwives and community-based support. Through intimate storytelling and expert insight, the series highlights solutions that are already improving outcomes for Black families and offers a hopeful vision for the future of maternal health.About PRXCelebrating more than 20 years as a nonprofit public media company, PRX works in partnership with leading independent creators, organizations, and stations to bring meaningful audio storytelling into millions of listeners’ lives. PRX is one of the world’s top podcast publishers, public radio distributors, and audio producers, serving as an engine of innovation for public media and podcasting to help shape a vibrant future for creative and journalistic audio. Shows across PRX’s portfolio of broadcast productions, podcast partners, and its Radiotopia podcast network have received recognition from the Peabody Awards, the Tribeca Festival, the International Documentary Association, the National Magazine Awards, and the Pulitzer Prizes. Visit prx.org for more.

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