Marin & Murphy Law Firm Wins Back-to-Back DUI and Refusal Dismissals in Rhode Island

Attorney Stefanie A. Murphy, Marin & Murphy Law Firm Marin & Murphy Law Firm Logo Attorney Matthew Marin, Marin & Murphy Law Firm

Attorney Stefanie A. Murphy secures full dismissal in two March 2026 cases, including one where the State's own body cam defeated the prosecution.

A refusal case cannot stand without probable cause. When that element is missing, the statutory framework collapses regardless of whether the refusal itself was clear.” — Stefanie A. Murphy, Marin & Murphy Law Firm

CRANSTON, RI, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marin & Murphy Law Firm announced today that Attorney Stefanie A. Murphy secured complete dismissals in two separate Rhode Island DUI and chemical test refusal cases tried in March 2026, with both clients avoiding criminal conviction, mandatory incarceration, and long-term license consequences.

In the first case, tried on March 5, 2026, the client faced a second offense DUI, a first offense chemical test refusal under Rhode Island General Laws §31-27-2.1, and related traffic charges — a combination carrying mandatory jail time, an extended license suspension of up to 18 months, ignition interlock device requirements, and substantial fines. Attorney Murphy challenged the foundational element of the State's refusal case: the absence of probable cause to believe the client was operating under the influence. The client was placed under arrest within seconds of exiting the vehicle, with no field sobriety tests conducted and no observable indicators of intoxication. Body camera footage confirmed the absence of impairment evidence, and the defense identified deficiencies in the required 15-minute continuous observation period. The Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal dismissed the refusal charge. The matter was heard as case no. 201502101. Following that result, a motion to dismiss the second offense DUI was filed and granted in Rhode Island District Court, eliminating all mandatory penalties and preserving the client's license and record.

In the second case, tried over multiple days in March 2026, the client faced charges of DUI, refusal to submit to a chemical test, and speeding. The State called one witness — the arresting officer — and introduced body camera footage as part of its own case. That footage proved decisive for the defense: it showed the client exhibiting clear speech, steady balance, and no observable signs of intoxication, directly contradicting the officer's account. The magistrate dismissed the speeding charge after finding the officer failed to establish the essential elements required under State v. Sprague. Without a lawful basis for the traffic stop and arrest, and with no credible evidence of impairment, the State could not meet its burden on the refusal charge. The client was found not guilty on all Traffic Tribunal charges. The matter was heard as case no. 503502318. The State subsequently dismissed the DUI charge in Rhode Island District Court. The client faces no conviction, no license suspension, and no collateral consequences.

"A refusal case cannot stand without a lawful basis for the chemical test request in the first place," said Attorney Murphy. "In both of these cases, the State failed to establish the threshold requirement — observable indicia of intoxication sufficient to support probable cause. When that element is missing, the entire statutory framework collapses, regardless of whether the refusal itself was clear."

Attorney Murphy is the lead editor of A Practical Guide to Trying DUI Cases in Rhode Island (MCLE, 2024), the authoritative DUI trial reference used by defense attorneys, prosecutors, and judges statewide. The chapter on refusal cases addresses precisely the statutory threshold at issue in both victories: the requirement under § 31-27-2.1 that the State establish objective indicia of impairment before a chemical test can lawfully be requested. Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly quoted Attorney Murphy in 2017 on the unique evidentiary challenges of refusal civil trials — challenges she has litigated successfully across hundreds of cases since. In 2025, she lectured Rhode Island Municipal Police recruits on chemical test refusal procedure, giving her direct insight into the procedural breakdowns the defense exposed in both March trials.

Both cases were resolved at the Rhode Island Traffic Tribunal. Following the Tribunal's rulings, the State dismissed the criminal DUI charges in Rhode Island District Court.

About Marin & Murphy Law Firm

Marin & Murphy Law Firm is a multi-state criminal defense and personal injury/mass tort practice founded in 2008. The firm represents clients in Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and South Carolina across a full range of criminal defense matters, including DUI and refusal defense, federal criminal defense, domestic violence, and serious felonies, as well as personal injury and mass tort litigation. The firm has earned 440 five-star Google reviews across its offices in Cranston, East Greenwich, South Kingstown, and Providence, Rhode Island, and Charleston, South Carolina. For more information, visit matthewtmarin.com or samurphylaw.com.

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