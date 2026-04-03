BBBS of San Diego County Announces 'Feeling Groovy' 5K to Honor Legacy of Beloved Educator Dr. Sandra Edwin

Celebrating 65 Years in San Diego, BBBS To Hold Event in Mission Bay Targeting $125K for Youth Mentorship During Mental Health Awareness Month

As we celebrate our 65th anniversary, this year’s 5K invites us to honor a hero of education who acted as a guide for the next generation of leaders.” — Tina Rose, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of 65 years of mentorship, Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of San Diego County is proud to announce the Dr. Sandra Edwin Memorial 5K. Taking place May 9, this annual event invites the community to start “Feeling Groovy” with a 1960s-themed race that honors the life of a dedicated local educator while raising critical funds for youth mentoring programs.This event honors Dr. Sandra Edwin, a pillar of the Sorrento Valley community and avid runner who served as a school principal for over 20 years. This year’s race will see her husband, Allan, alongside their daughter and grandchildren, joining hundreds of participants to continue her legacy of service and health.“Dr. Edwin spent two decades ensuring every child in her care had the opportunity to succeed, a mission that perfectly aligns with our belief in unlocking youth potential while nurturing their mental health and overall well-being,” says Tina Rose, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County. “As we celebrate our 65th anniversary, this year’s 5K invites us to honor a hero of education who acted as a guide for the next generation of leaders.”To date, the community has raised $100,000, with a goal of hosting several hundred attendees to support local youth. Coinciding with Mental Health Awareness Month, the event emphasizes the vital link between physical activity, mentorship, and emotional well-being. Registration is $40 and sponsorships remain available. Participants can also raise a minimum of $100 and receive free entry into the race.All registrants will receive a commemorative medal, event t-shirt, chip timing, providing every participant with an accurate net finish time, and bib. The morning celebration will feature live 60s-inspired music, breakfast, and a variety of dedicated kids' activities to ensure a family-friendly environment. In alignment with Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission, the funds raised from this year's 5K will ensure that more children in San Diego County can find their confident path forward.About Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego CountyFor 65 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County has provided children facing adversity with strong and enduring, professionally supported one-to-one relationships. The organization operates under the belief that every child has the ability to succeed and thrive in life when their potential is ignited by a mentor.

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