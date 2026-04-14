Uptiv Health Expands in Metro Detroit with Opening of Third Infusion Center

Fast-growing infusion provider achieves 4x revenue growth and a 400+ provider referral network with a patient net promoter score of 98.

We believe infusion care should feel fundamentally different from today’s cold, sterile community settings - and we’ve built a model that proves it can.” — Torben Nielsen, CEO, Uptiv Health

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Uptiv Health, a specialty infusion company focused on delivering exceptional, human-centered care for patients with complex conditions, today announced the opening of its newest infusion center in Novi, Michigan As one of the fastest-growing infusion providers in the region, Uptiv Health has delivered 4x year-over-year revenue growth from 2024 to 2025 and earned 100+ 5-star Google reviews and 98 NPS score, reflecting strong patient satisfaction and impressive provider adoption and trust in just a few years.The Novi center extends the same high-quality experience that patients and physicians have come to rely on across Uptiv’s network based on private individual and family suites with wifi-enabled services, flat screen TV, snacks and drinks.“We believe infusion care should feel fundamentally different from today’s cold, sterile community settings - and we’ve built a model that proves it can. With our new funding, we are ready to offer this winning concept to more patients across the country.” says Torben Nielsen, CEO, Uptiv Health.High Quality Patient-Centered ExperienceUptiv Health’s approach is built on delivering a reliable and personalized experience at every location. Each suite is prepared ahead of arrival based on patient preferences, including temperature, lighting, and entertainment options. Care teams proactively communicate throughout the visit and ensure patients leave with clear next steps, supported by ongoing follow-up and additional services through Uptiv’s digital platform.“I had a remarkable experience at Uptiv Health [...]. Their state-of-the-art infusion center and highly trained, professional staff exceeded my expectations. Additionally, I took advantage of their supplementary resources, including the online Behavioral Health and Chronic Care Management programs, which I found beneficial. I would confidently recommend Uptiv Health for anyone seeking infusion or specialist injection services.”- Verified Patient, Uptiv Health Westland ★★★★★ Google ReviewSeamless Extension of Physician PracticesUptiv Health offers a streamlined, end-to-end provider experience. The Novi center operates on the same proven model as its other locations, including:* Multiple referral submission channels* Same-day review and confirmation* Full prior authorization management* Proactive communication of clinical updates and documentationThis approach minimizes administrative burden while ensuring patients receive timely, high-quality care.Expanding Access Across Oakland CountyLocated at 25875 Novi Road, Suite 115, in Novi, MI the new center is easily accessible to patients throughout Oakland County and the greater Metro Detroit area, including Northville, South Lyon, Wixom, Commerce Township, and Farmington Hills. The new location marks Uptiv’s third clinic in the Metro Detroit area, following its successful centers in Troy and Westland.The facility offers convenient access, ample parking, and a welcoming environment designed to make the infusion experience as seamless as possible.About Uptiv HealthUptiv Health is a specialty infusion company dedicated to providing exceptional, human-centered care for patients with complex conditions. Through a growing network of infusion centers, a tech-enabled patient experience, and a strong provider partnership model, Uptiv Health is redefining how infusion therapy is delivered.For further information about Uptiv Health and the services offered or to schedule an appointment, please call (734) 203-0176 or visit www.uptivhealth.com

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