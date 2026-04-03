Artist Sandro Gebert (Los Angeles based, Swiss-American) Completes Renowned French Residency at Château d’Orquevaux

Swiss-American painter and sculptor Sandro Gebert in residence at the celebrated Château d’Orquevaux Artist & Writers Residency in Orquevaux, France. Château d’Orquevaux Artist & Writers Residency in Orquevaux, France. Swiss-American artist Sandro Gebert in residence at the celebrated Château d’Orquevaux Artist & Writers Residency in Orquevaux, France.

Situated in the historic Champagne–Ardenne region, the residency is widely recognized as one of Europe’s most distinguished incubators for artistic excellence.

My time there reminded me that creativity is not something you force back into existence. It is something you make space for. And in that place, surrounded by that group, that space opened up again.” — Sandro Gebert

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a moment that underscores Los Angeles’ role as a generator of internationally influential contemporary art, Swiss-American painter and sculptor Sandro Gebert has completed a distinguished residency at the celebrated Château d’Orquevaux Artist & Writers Residency in Orquevaux, France.

Situated in the historic Champagne–Ardenne region, the residency is widely recognized as one of Europe’s most distinguished incubators for artistic excellence, fostering rigorous interdisciplinary dialogue and sustained creative production among leading global practitioners.

Gebert (b. 1980, Zurich, Switzerland) is a contemporary painter and sculptor whose work synthesizes painting, printmaking, and the raw immediacy of street art into a refined and cohesive visual language. Living and working between Los Angeles and Santa Fe, his practice bridges graphic precision and painterly erosion, merging archetypal symbolism with the material patina of weathered urban surfaces. His layered compositions—often rendered in a restrained black-and-white palette animated by chromatic bursts—engage themes drawn from mythology, literature, music, and collective memory. Influenced by pop art, neo-expressionism, and street culture, Gebert’s work advances a dynamic dialogue between past and present, surface and depth, legibility and enigma.

The Château d’Orquevaux residency has established an international reputation for cultivating both mid-career and established artists through immersive focus, critical exchange, and meaningful community engagement. Its alumni network spans disciplines and continents, reinforcing its stature within the global arts ecosystem.

During his residency from December 1–14, 2025, Gebert immersed himself in an intensive period of studio production and collegial exchange with an international cohort of artists and writers. Reflecting on the experience, he stated:

“It truly was a fantastic experience and an amazing residency with a magical group of people, both artists and those who run it. Changed my life and yes, I made many lifelong friends.”

He further remarked on the impact of the residency on his creative process: “My time there reminded me that creativity is not something you force back into existence. It is something you make space for. And in that place, surrounded by that group, that space opened up again.”

This period of concentrated inquiry yielded new works that expand Gebert’s ongoing investigation into symbolic narrative, archetype, and surface as metaphor. These works are anticipated to appear in forthcoming exhibitions, including Curiosity Is A Compass, opening April 16 - May 28, 2026 at Gebert Contemporary in Scottsdale, Arizona. His work has recently been exhibited at venues including the Cape Cod Museum of Art and the University of North Carolina, Pembroke, and is held in significant private collections across the United States and Europe.

Gebert studied Film Production at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, complementing his academic training with more than 25 years of independent artistic exploration across disciplines. This sustained cross-medium engagement informs the textural complexity and conceptual depth that define his practice.

The Château d’Orquevaux residency marks a significant chapter in Gebert’s evolving international trajectory. The creative momentum generated during this residency is expected to resonate throughout his forthcoming exhibitions and publications, reinforcing his position within the discourse of global contemporary art.

For further information, please visit:

www.sandrogebertart.com

www.chateauorquevaux.com

Sandro Gebert, Swiss-American Painter, Château D’orquevaux Artist and Writers Residency Orquevaux, France

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