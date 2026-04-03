Near Ranks No. 3 on Inc. Regionals as Demand for Nearshore Hiring Accelerates

Near, ranked No. 3 on the Inc. Regionals: Southwest 2026 list of fastest-growing companies

Growth driven by rising demand for nearshore hiring as U.S. companies expand talent pools and try to optimize hiring budgets

Growing more than 1,000 percent in two years reflects what's happening across the market. U.S. companies are rethinking where they hire. Our job is to make that shift simple and help them hire well.” — Hayden Cohen, CEO of Near

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Near (Hire With Near), a full-service recruiting and staffing firm connecting U.S. companies with top-performing remote talent in Latin America, has been ranked No. 3 on Inc.'s sixth annual Inc. Regionals: Southwest list with a two-year revenue growth rate of 1,082 percent. The list ranks the fastest-growing privately held companies across Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Inc. Regionals: Southwest list offers a data-driven look at the independent small businesses driving growth across the Southwest economy. Companies on this year's list demonstrate exceptional revenue expansion, resilience, and job creation during a challenging economic period.

Between 2022 and 2024, the 132 private companies on the list had a median growth rate of 79 percent; by 2024, they had also added 9,633 jobs and $5.2 billion to the region's economy.

Near's 1,082 percent growth over the two-year period reflects sustained demand from U.S. companies looking to hire full-time, experienced team members in Latin America.

As organizations face pressure to make the most of hiring budgets while still securing high-quality talent, many are expanding beyond local markets and turning to nearshore staffing as a more efficient and scalable solution.

"Growing more than 1,000 percent in two years reflects what's happening across the market," said Hayden Cohen, CEO of Near. "U.S. companies are expanding where they hire, and Latin America is a strong source of experienced, reliable talent. Our job is to make that shift as easy as possible for the teams making it."

Near manages the full hiring lifecycle, from sourcing and vetting candidates to onboarding, payroll, compliance, and ongoing support. The company works exclusively with talent in Latin America, enabling clients to hire experienced professionals in compatible time zones who integrate directly into their teams.

To date, Near has helped more than 950 companies build full-time teams across all departments, including sales, finance, marketing, operations, and engineering roles. Clients typically receive vetted candidate shortlists in three to five days, with most roles filled in under three weeks.

Inc. highlighted the resilience and growth of companies on this year’s list: "The honorees on this year's Inc. Regionals list achieved exceptional growth at a time when the odds were against them. Amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing economic uncertainty, they didn't just persevere, they innovated, adapted, and thrived. Their resilience made them standouts in their industries and true growth engines in their regions," said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc.

As hiring conditions remain uneven across the U.S., demand for hiring nearshore talent continues to grow. Companies are increasingly expanding their talent pools to improve hiring outcomes while managing costs and timelines. Near’s growth and ranking on the Inc. Regionals list reflect this shift, as organizations look for partners who can deliver both strong talent and a reliable hiring process.

Complete results of the Inc. Regionals: Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database sortable by industry and metro area, are available at https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest.

About Near

Near (Hire With Near) is a full-service recruiting and staffing partner for U.S. companies hiring top-performing remote talent in Latin America. Over 950 companies, like Function Health, Expensify, and Deel, use Near to build their teams and save hundreds of thousands in overhead. With a 97 percent placement success rate, a 4.9 G2 rating, 80 percent retention rate beyond two years, and a 9.1/10 client satisfaction score, Near handles everything from sourcing and screening to payroll and ongoing support. They deliver shortlists in 3–5 days, and most companies hire in under 3 weeks. For more information, visit https://www.hirewithnear.com/

More About Inc. and the Inc. Regionals

Methodology

The Inc. Regionals lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2024. The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

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