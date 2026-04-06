Ohio Valley Bank Partners with Swaystack to Gamify Onboarding & Deliver Personalized Recommendations In Digital Banking

Earn the direct deposit relationship by helping your consumers switch accounts with their payroll provider. Har Rai and Simran are second- time founders who share a passion for helping banks and credit unions compete with megabank and neobank technology. Gamify onboarding to win primary financial institution and top of wallet status.

Online, we had no way to do that. A customer would open an account, and we would go silent. Swaystack gave us a way to bring that same instinct into digital banking, get someone active and set up” — Bryna Butler

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Swaystack today announced a partnership with Ohio Valley Bank ($1.5 billion assets) to bring gamified onboarding to the bank's digital banking customers. Ohio Valley Bank, established in 1872 and headquartered in Gallipolis, Ohio, is one of the six oldest state-chartered banks in the state and operates 18 offices across Ohio and West Virginia. The bank has deployed Swaystack within Jack Henry's Banno platform to guide new customers through account activation, direct deposit switching, and subscription transfers. For onboarded customers, Swaystack makes personalized product recommendations and then seamlessly and securely directs the customer into the bank’s point of sale platform so that they may take immediate action on those recommendations without unnecessary hurdles.Ohio Valley Bank was seeing a pattern familiar to community banks across the country. Customers were opening accounts but never making them operational. Their paychecks were still being deposited at their previous institution. Their Netflix, auto insurance, and electric bill were still being charged to an old debit card. Those recurring payments kept the prior relationship in place, and until they moved, the new account sat unused. The bank recognized that activation means more than funding. It means moving the everyday financial routine that keeps a customer tied elsewhere."In our branches, when someone walks in for a car loan, our team knows to ask about a savings account for their kid or a better rate on their mortgage. That happens naturally every day," said Bryna Butler, SVP of Corporate Communications at Ohio Valley Bank. "Online, we had no way to do that. A customer would open an account, and we would go silent. Swaystack gave us a way to bring that same instinct into digital banking, get someone active and set up, and then show them what else we can do for them when the moment is right. We have been doing this in person for 153 years. Now we can do it everywhere."Roughly half of customers who leave a bank do so within the first 90 days of opening their account (Banking Customer Retention Statistics, 2025). Among Millennials and Gen Z, that risk is even higher, with over half saying they would switch institutions tomorrow if another one better met their needs (Drive Research, 2025 Banking Consumer Survey). The economics are clear. It costs five times as much to acquire a new customer as to deepen a relationship with an existing one, and the average community bank is losing that math every time an account opens and stalls. The institutions that solve this will not just retain more customers. They will fundamentally change the value of a new account."The deposits community banks need to grow are not coming from new markets. They are sitting inside accounts that were opened and never activated," said Har Rai Khalsa, Co-Founder and CEO of Swaystack. "Every unfunded account, every paycheck that stays at the old institution, every subscription that never transfers is revenue a community bank already earned the right to have. Ohio Valley Bank looked at that and decided to stop leaving it on the table. They are not hoping customers figure it out on their own. They are showing them exactly what to do and when to do it. That is the urgency this industry needs right now."Ohio Valley Bank has operated under the same name, in the same community, through recessions, banking crises, and the complete transformation of how people manage their money. What has kept them relevant for 153 years is not nostalgia. It is the willingness to meet customers however they need to be met. This partnership is the latest proof of that.To learn more about how Swaystack helps banks and credit unions build deeper relationships through gamified onboarding and personalized engagement, visit swaystack.com or schedule a discovery call About SwaystackBanks and credit unions turn new accounts into active, primary relationships with Swaystack, a digital onboarding and engagement platform. Using gamified journeys inside digital banking and across email and SMS, financial institutions leverage Swaystack to guide new account holders to take the actions that matter most, like funding, switching direct deposit, and adopting new products.Founded by fintech veterans Har Rai Khalsa and Simran Singh, Swaystack builds on a proven track record of helping banks and credit unions compete with modern digital experiences. Har Rai previously co-founded MK Decision, acquired by Alkami in 2021, while Simran co-founded Zogo, where he helped more than 250 financial institutions gamify financial education for over 1.1 million users.About Ohio Valley BankOhio Valley Bank, established in 1872, is an FDIC-insured community bank based in Gallipolis, Ohio, and a state member bank of the Federal Reserve. The $1.5 billion asset bank operates 18 locations in southern Ohio and West Virginia with a mission of putting “Community First.” Common stock for the bank’s parent company, Ohio Valley Banc Corp., is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. More information can be found at Ohio Valley Bank’s website at www.ovbc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.