Alliance Orthopedics Announces Partnership with Toms River Indoor Track, Launching Alliance Orthopedics Sports Complex

Alliance Orthopedics Toms River clinic coming 2026

Alliance Orthopedics partners with Toms River Schools to rename “The Bubble” and expand access to care with a new clinic in Ocean County.

Toms River deserves access to top-tier healthcare close to home...It is an honor to be trusted in that role, and we are excited to raise the standard of care for a community that deserves nothing less” — Bryant Acquaro, Chief Operating Officer of Alliance Orthopedics

TOMS RIVER, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A partnership has been reached between Alliance Orthopedics and Toms River Regional Schools, marking a new chapter for one of the region’s most prominent athletic venues. Through a five-year naming rights agreement, Alliance Orthopedics becomes the official sponsor of the John Bennett Athletic Center , widely known as “the Bubble,” which will be renamed The Alliance Orthopedics Sports Complex.Located on Hooper Avenue between Intermediate East and Hooper Avenue Elementary School, the facility is a cornerstone of athletics at the Jersey Shore. It hosts a wide range of events throughout the year, including some of New Jersey’s most noteworthy indoor track and field competitions, and draws athletes from across the state during peak season.The partnership reflects a strategic alignment between a leading multidisciplinary orthopedic provider and a high-visibility, high-performance athletic environment. Alliance Orthopedics, headquartered in Matawan with multiple locations statewide, will bring a name locally renowned for an integrated approach to sports medicine, physical therapy, and orthopedic care to a site where athletes train and compete."Toms River deserves access to top-tier healthcare close to home, and that is exactly what we are committed to delivering at Alliance Orthopedics,” said Bryant Acquaro, Chief Operating Officer, Alliance Orthopedics. “Being part of something as iconic as The Bubble allows us to bring that level of care directly into the community, while making a meaningful impact on students and families. It is an honor to be trusted in that role, and we are excited to raise the standard of care for a community that deserves nothing less."The agreement was brokered in partnership with Shore District Advertising, the District’s official sponsorship firm, and approved during a recent Toms River Regional Schools Board of Education meeting, representing a mutually beneficial investment in both community athletics and student opportunities.“The Bubble is one of the most recognizable landmarks in this part of the Jersey Shore, and we’re thrilled that its visibility, popularity, and status as a home to student athletes is going to benefit the district and our new partner, Alliance Orthopedics,” said Superintendent Michael Citta. “We’re ecstatic about this win-win agreement.”In addition to this partnership, Alliance Orthopedics is also expanding into Ocean County with a new, state-of-the-art facility planned at 2 Route 37 in Toms River. The upcoming clinic will enhance access to specialized orthopedic services for local residents and the many athletes who compete at the complex.Together, the renamed Alliance Orthopedics Sports Complex and the forthcoming clinic establish a more connected ecosystem for performance, recovery, and long-term athlete health.The five-year naming rights agreement also includes an optional five-year extension, which could extend the partnership through 2035.About Alliance OrthopedicsAlliance Orthopedics is New Jersey’s leader in multidisciplinary musculoskeletal care with nine locations across the state. With expertise spanning orthopedic surgery, pain management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic care, and sports medicine, Alliance Orthopedics is committed to helping patients live stronger, healthier, and pain-free lives. Our team of board-certified specialists uses cutting-edge treatments and a collaborative approach to deliver personalized care with proven results.For more information about Alliance Orthopedics and its comprehensive orthopedic services, visit allianceortho.com

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