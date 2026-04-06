Delray Beach Celebrates 17th Annual Savor the Avenue with Record-Breaking Community Dining Event

DDA Logo 1st Place: Rose's Daughter 2nd Place: Lemongrass Asian Bistro 3rd Place: Gabriella's

Two Savor Favorites Go Head-to-Head in Close Table Décor Contest

With perfect weather, stunning tablescapes, and an energy that could only come from this incredible community, the evening was nothing short of magical.” — Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) hosted the 17th annual Savor the Avenue on Monday, March 23, 2026, transforming East Atlantic Avenue into the nation’s longest dining table for an evening that brought together restaurants, residents, and visitors in the heart of downtown.Spanning five blocks, the event welcomed 950 guests seated across 153 tables stretching 1,349 feet. Fourteen downtown restaurants — including Beach Club, Campi/Avalon Beach House, Elisabetta’s Ristorante, City Oyster & Sushi Bar, Geronimo, Gabriella’s, Rose’s Daughter, Lulu’s, The Office, Vic & Angelo’s, Table 165, Le Colonial, and Lemongrass Asian Bistro — presented four-course dining experiences highlighting Delray Beach’s culinary offerings."Savor the Avenue 2026 was everything we hoped it would be and beyond," said Laura Simon, Executive Director of the Delray Beach DDA. "With perfect weather, stunning tablescapes, and an energy that could only come from this incredible community, the evening was nothing short of magical. Restaurants and guests said it was the best Savor yet."The evening opened with a presentation of colors by the Delray Beach Police Department National Honor Guard, followed by a performance of the National Anthem by saxophonist Patrick Lamb.The annual Table Décor Contest once again served as a focal point of the evening, with a close competition among participating restaurants. Rose’s Daughter earned first place with a design inspired by La Festa della Donna, featuring floral centerpieces and greenery arranged on rustic wooden tables. The concept was created by Chef Suzanne Perotto, the restaurant’s owner. Lemongrass Asian Bistro followed in second place with a garden-inspired installation incorporating cherry blossoms, pink linens, and gold accents, while Gabriella’s placed third with architectural centerpieces crafted from pasta.Savor the Avenue continues to serve as both an economic development initiative and a community-driven event, with restaurant participation fees donated annually to a local nonprofit. In 2026, the event raised $7,000 for the Interfaith Committee for Social Services, supporting programs including shower and laundry services for individuals experiencing homelessness.Savor the Avenue 2026: By the Numbers-$7,000 raised for Interfaith Committee for Social Services-950 guests-153 curated dining tables-1,349 feet of continuous dining-280 restaurant team members-30 volunteers-14 participating restaurants-17 years of Savor the AvenueSavor the Avenue is presented annually by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority. For more information, visit https://downtowndelraybeach.com/savortheave Event Sponsors: Los Linderos Tequila; Gelato & Co; International Materials; Renee Strack Luxury Real Estate; and Grimes Events & Party Tents.About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media: @DowntownDelray

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