Local Radiology Provider Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence

AMIC Radiologists and Physician Assistants have made a difference in communities and at hospitals in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska.

Diagnostic imaging is foundational to modern medical care and often plays a critical role in saving lives.” — Dr. Jamie Colonnello

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Medical Imaging Consultants (AMIC) was founded by Drs. James Compton, John Cronin and Frederick Gilbert Merrill III in 1976 to serve Poudre Valley Hospital. Fifty years later, AMIC has grown to 57 board certified radiologists and five physician assistants, proudly partnering with UCHealth to serve the diagnostic radiology and interventional radiology needs of more than 30 UCHealth sites which includes hospitals, affiliate locations and imaging centers throughout Northern Colorado, Southern Wyoming and Western Nebraska.“Our history is intertwined with UCHealth,” said AMIC President, Dr. Jamie Colonnello. “Together, we helped bring the region its first CT scanner and MRI, and most recently, advanced imaging techniques such as contrast enhanced mammography. UCHealth’s commitment to innovation has allowed us to continuously elevate imaging services for our communities.”AMIC is primarily a hospital-based radiology group, collaborating closely with UCHealth and other health system partners to deliver comprehensive, around the clock imaging expertise. AMIC physicians serve on UCHealth committees, clinical leadership teams and quality boards, ensuring consistent alignment in patient care, safety and continuous improvement.In 2000, AMIC co founded The Imaging Center in Fort Collins to give residents a high quality outpatient imaging option, an initiative developed with strong support from UCHealth and designed to complement UCHealth’s growing diagnostic imaging programs.AMIC’s interventional radiologists also play a key role within UCHealth hospitals, performing minimally invasive image guided procedures that frequently replace traditional surgery. These procedures offer comparable or improved outcomes with reduced risk, faster recovery, and lower cost. AMIC was the first to introduce many of these interventional services to the region, working closely with UCHealth surgical and specialty teams to expand access to advanced treatments.“More than 700 area physicians and their patients rely on AMIC’s partnership with UCHealth to deliver timely, accurate and advanced imaging,” Dr. Jamie Colonnello adds. “Diagnostic imaging is foundational to modern medical care and often plays a critical role in saving lives. As UCHealth continues to grow and innovate, we’re proud to grow alongside them, ensuring every community we serve has access to the best medical imaging available.”

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