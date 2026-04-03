CNY Fertility Expands to Orlando, Bringing Nationally Recognized Affordable Fertility Care to Central Florida

CNY Fertility announces the early-Summer opening of its newest center in the Orlando area.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNY Fertility, a national leader in affordable access to state-of-the-art reproductive medicine, announces the early-Summer opening of its newest center in the Orlando area. The clinic will be located at 1912 Boothe Cir STE 200, Longwood, FL 32750, in the space formerly occupied by the Fertility Center of Orlando, which will be officially closing its operations May 15, 2026.

“Our mission has always been to expand access to affordable fertility care. This move to Orlando will expand access and ensure a smooth experience for patients in the area” said Dr. Robert Kiltz, the founder and owner of CNY Fertility, who will be medical director of the Orlando location once opened. “We look forward to serving the community.”

For over 25 years, CNY Fertility has provided revolutionary access to fertility treatments for patients from around the globe with its commitment to affordable care—today, the same complete IVF cycle that costs $19,000–$29,700 elsewhere can be done for $7,295–$11,835 at CNY Fertility.

As a privately owned and family-operated healthcare company with, CNY Fertility continues to grow its national footprint. The Orlando opening follows recent successful launches in Irvine, California, and Norfolk, Virginia, with more locations anticipated in 2027. This growth is part of the organization's vision to make high-quality family-building services available to all.

Welcoming anyone on the path to parenthood, CNY Fertility uniquely serves patients who may have been turned away by other centers, might face significant financial barriers to treatment, or have complicated underlying conditions.

Patients interested in seeking care at the new Orlando location or learning more about CNY’s affordable treatment options can visit www.cnyfertility.com.

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