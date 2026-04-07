U: The Mind Company Published Study Results Shows ~64% Improvement in Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms — No Surgery Required

U: The Mind Company's Sphere device

Ohio company’s RESTORE trial shows major symptom relief using a wearable headset — with zero serious side effects across all patients

These results were generated in three weeks. A 12-week protocol is expected to capture the full effect.” — Mohammed Abouelsoud, Founder and CEO, U: The Mind Company

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- U: The Mind Company (uthemind.company), an Ohio-based brain technology company, today announced results from its RESTORE trial — short for Reducing Essential and Secondary Tremor Outcomes via Rhythmic Electrical Stimulation. The study treated patients with advanced Parkinson’s disease using a gentle electrical current delivered through a lightweight headset worn on the scalp. No surgery. No implants. Just 15 minutes a day.The study was conducted at a hospital in Rawalpindi, Pakistan and reviewed by an independent ethics board to ensure patient safety. It compared three versions of the treatment across 26 patients over 15 days. No serious side effects were reported in any patient.The results were significant. In the patients who responded most strongly, tremor movement dropped by up to 67%, motor function scores improved by up to 64%, and abnormal brain activity linked to tremor fell by up to 77% — all within three weeks.Looking across all patients, one treatment version produced a 20.3% improvement in overall movement and quality of life, including a 54.8% improvement in non-movement symptoms like mood and sleep. A second version produced a 29.5% improvement in physical motor control. All three versions of the device performed comparably overall, suggesting it is the core technology — not the specific settings — that is driving results.“These results were generated in three weeks. A 12-week protocol is expected to capture the full effect," notes Mohammed Abouelsoud, Founder and CEO, U: The Mind Company. "The companion Alzheimer’s study showed that 12 weeks produced gains that were undetectable at three weeks. We expect the same here. We are running that trial now.”The technology offers a non-surgical alternative to brain implants. Other devices require surgeons to place electrodes directly inside the brain. U’s device sits on the outside of the head and works through the scalp. No operation required.The device works by sending carefully designed electrical signals through the scalp that travel toward the deep brain regions responsible for movement — the same areas damaged by Parkinson’s disease. The company’s signal patterns are protected by two granted U.S. patents, with additional patents pending.U is pursuing two tracks simultaneously: a consumer wellness device called NeuroEdge , available now for focus and cognitive performance, and two separate medical devices targeting Parkinson’s disease (Sphere) and Alzheimer’s disease (Axis) that are going through the FDA approval process. The company is targeting FDA clearance in 2028.U is currently enrolling Parkinson’s patients anywhere in the United States for a remote clinical trial. The device is shipped to participants’ homes at no cost. All sessions are done virtually, from the comfort of home. The trial is officially registered with the U.S. government at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT07182058).“Parkinson's patients have been told for decades that their only options involve medication or brain surgery," notes Dr. David Mishelevich, MD/PhD, Johns Hopkins, Board Member and c-author, RESTORE Trial. "These results suggest that is no longer the full picture."Full study findings: https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202603.1806 About U: The Mind CompanyU: The Mind Company is an Ohio company developing non-invasive brain stimulation technology for Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and cognitive wellness. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company holds two granted U.S. patents with additional patents pending. Research collaborators include Mayo Clinic and MIT researchers.Important Disclaimer: The NeuroEdge consumer device is marketed for wellness and cognitive optimization applications. It is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Separate therapeutic devices are under clinical investigation for FDA clearance.

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