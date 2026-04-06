AI Product Veteran Onil Gunawardana Launches AI Video Lab to Visualize What Cameras Cannot Capture

OnilGunawardana.AI uses cutting-edge generative AI to render phenomena the human eye has never seen

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onil Gunawardana , whose AI product work at Google, Snowflake, eBay, and LiveRamp contributed to more than $2 billion in incremental revenue , has launched OnilGunawardana.AI , a creative laboratory dedicated to leveraging AI to visualize concepts that exist beyond the reach of cameras and conventional filmmaking.The platform publishes AI-generated video visualizations exploring science, nature, and technology using tools including Google Veo, OpenAI Sora, and Wan. Current works include a cinematic rendering of LLM backpropagation as billions of neural parameters adjust in real time, a photon's eight-minute journey from the sun's surface into a leaf's chloroplast, and a first-person view of neurons firing.The project starts from a single question: what would the world look like if we could see the invisible? Each visualization begins with a phenomenon that has no existing photograph, no archived footage, and no scientific imaging capable of capturing it at human scale."The frontier of AI is not just enterprise software. It is also wonder. These are questions only AI can help us imagine, and imagining them changes how we understand the systems we build."— Onil GunawardanaThe lab sits alongside Gunawardana's other work at the intersection of AI and practical frameworks. He founded the BusinessOfAI.com to explore AI product strategy. He also founded 5Ps of Product in 2013, a product management platform organized around five pillars: Problem, Persona, Product, Platform, and Promotion. The platform recently expanded to include AI-ready guidance, with prompts, workflows, and explicit guardrails for product teams adopting generative AI. "AI can draft your first version and stress-test your logic," Gunawardana has said, "but the hard calls, what to build and why, still belong to product leaders."Gunawardana holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, an MSc in Electrical Engineering from Stanford University, and a BSc in Electrical Engineering from Yale University. He co-founded Inspire, a nonprofit that has reached more than 400,000 students, and has lived and worked across five continents.The full portfolio is available at OnilGunawardana.AI, with additional content on YouTube at @OnilGunawardana. His additional product management articles are published at Medium.

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