RTVI US has released Special Report on Cuba’s Energy Crisis and its impact on daily life

Cuba in an energy crisis RTVI US

RTVI US has released a special report examining the worsening energy crisis in Cuba and its impact on daily life across the island.

We want change. We want electricity. We want food. People here are already dying of hunger because of food shortages. We have no medicine, no electricity.” — said Izela Reyes, a pensioner.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RTVI US has released a special report examining the worsening energy crisis in Cuba and its impact on daily life across the island, where prolonged blackouts, fuel shortages and supply disruptions have left many residents without reliable access to electricity, transportation and essential goods.The report, Cuba in the Dark , is based on firsthand accounts from residents and local sources describing conditions in which electricity is available for only one or two hours a day in some areas. In many households, residents are cooking with wood or charcoal, relying on candles for light, and facing increasing difficulty obtaining fuel, food and medicine. In Havana, where some residents still have access to gas, conditions are somewhat less severe than in other parts of the country, according to the report. The story documents how the energy shortages are affecting daily routines in a country where high temperatures make access to fans and air conditioning especially important. Residents interviewed for the report describe long waiting lists for gasoline, severe limits on mobility, and growing concern over whether even alternative forms of transportation can continue operating under current conditions.“The streets are empty. Public transportation has changed drastically,” said Natalia Strelkova, a tour guide interviewed for the report. “We used to have old taxis, old American cars — those rounded Chevrolets. Now we have electric three-wheeled motorcycles that can fit six people. That is what transportation looks like now. We are afraid of losing even that, because they need electricity to charge — and electricity comes for only two hours a day.” According to the dispatch , shortages of electricity and fuel have also had a broader effect on access to food and other necessities. Residents describe stockpiling basic goods such as grains, oil and sugar, while many households have reduced meals to a minimum as products become harder to find. The report also examines the strain on stores, banks and hospitals, as well as the broader economic effect of the crisis on tourism, one of Cuba’s key sectors.The RTVI US report further explores the growing frustration among residents as blackouts continue. In Havana and other parts of the island, people have responded by banging pots and pans in protest, a form of public dissent widely recognized across Latin America as a symbol of economic hardship and social discontent. According to accounts included in the report, in some provinces the unrest has escalated beyond symbolic protest.In addition to documenting the humanitarian impact of the crisis, Cuba in the Dark places these developments in the context of broader economic and political pressure affecting the island, including disruptions to fuel supplies and essential services.By focusing on the experiences of ordinary residents, Cuba in the Dark offers a closer look at how Cuba’s energy crisis is reshaping everyday life on the island and deepening pressure on households already facing severe shortages.

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