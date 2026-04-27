The Albany Job Fair May 13th Will Feature Veterans Hour 1pm-2pm, open to public 2p-5p

Albany Job Fair May 13, 2026 NYS Unified Courts NYS DOCCS & NYS Troopers

40+ Recruiters on site at the May 13th Albany Job Fair held at the Holiday Inn, Latham NY, Job Seeker Registration not required

The Albany Job Fair distributes over 800 resumes to each recruiting company ahead of the event. The resumes dropped off at the Albany Job Fair are scanned for the recruiters work with.” — Darcy Knapp, event director

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Albany Job Fair is Wednesday, May 13, 2026, from 1pm to 5pm at the Holiday Inn Express, 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY. This month’s event features more than 40 recruiting companies from across the Capital Region, offering job seekers access to local and regional employment opportunities from entry level to C Level executives, across a wide range of industries.The Albany Job Fair will hosts a Veterans' Hour with the recruiters from 1pm to 2pm before the general public enters at 2 pm. “We feel that our vets have given a great deal to this country and we want to honor them and provide a quiet hour before the event opens to the public,” said Darcy Knapp, event founder and organizer."Our veterans will never get back the time they spent missing birthdays and anniversaries, first steps and first ball games. They gave that time to all of us. It's only right that we devote time to making sure they can access the opportunities that will help them enjoy the American Dream they defended. I'm commend the Albany Job Fair's ongoing commitment to our veterans," said Senator Jacob Ashby.“I would like to commend the Albany Job Fair for once again dedicating the first hour of the event exclusively for Veterans. It’s a powerful way to show respect for those who have served and to make sure they have access to everything the fair has to offer,” said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy.What sets The Albany Job Fair apart is its resume distribution program, designed to benefit all job seekers — whether they attend in person or not. Resumes can be submitted ahead of the event by emailing to resumes@albanyjobfair.com. The resumes are then gathered and distributed to every participating recruiter. Resumes may also be dropped off at registration on the day of the event for scanning and distribution to all recruiters.Job seeker registration is not required to attend. Job seekers are invited to speak directly with hiring representatives from major employers including over a dozen New York State Agencies. Featuring Confirmed Recruiters for May 13th 2026: Absolute Fire Pro, ABC Fitness, Albany Broadcasting, Albany County Department of Civil Service, Albany Police Department, NY Army Nation Guard, Conifer Park, Destination Kia, Destination Nissan, Eastern Mutual Ins Co, Empire Oral Surgery, Express Employment Professionals, Hudson Valley Community College. Janitronics, KIPP Capital Region Public Schools, Nationwide Retirement, New York Life, NY Creates, NY State of Health, NYS Comptroller, NYS Dept of Corrections, NYS Dept. of Civil Service, NYS DMV, NYS Info/Tech Services, NYS Office of Children and Family Services, NYS Troopers, NYS Unified Courts, NYSTRS, RedShift Recruiting, Van Rensselaer Manor, Visiting Nurses Home Care.“I’m proud to support the Albany Job Fair and its ironclad commitment to helping our veterans find good-paying jobs that match their valuable skills and dedication. Our brave men and women in uniform have served and sacrificed for our nation with distinction, and it is our responsibility to repay that sacrifice by ensuring they have access to meaningful job opportunities as they transition to civilian life. By opening this event early for veterans, the Albany Job Fair is sending a powerful message: your service is valued, and your future matters. Connecting our veterans with employers who recognize their unique talents is one of the best investments we can make in our workforce and in our community as a whole.” Congressman Tonko“The Albany Job Fair distributes over 800 resumes to each recruiting company ahead of the event. The resumes dropped off at the Albany Job Fair are also scanned for the recruiters work with,” said Darcy Knapp, event chair. “This event is the only in-person job fair that facilitates resume distribution for all job seekers, whether they can attend or not.”Recruiters can screen resumes and schedule interviews well in advance of the event date. Early submissions are encouraged to maximize visibility and interview potential. The mission of The Albany Job fair is to help job seekers find employment as quickly as possible.The Albany Job Fair also features an online job fair, accessible at https://albanyjobfair.com/ where job seekers can freely browse open positions. The Albany Job Fair posts all recruiting companies with links to their online job listings.Join us May 13, 2026, from 1p-5p at the Holiday Inn & Conference Center at 400 Old Loudon Road in Latham New York and take the next step in your career! Sponsored by Albany Broadcasting and SEO Web Mechanics.

Albany Job Fair May 13, 2026

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