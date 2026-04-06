MG Transportation & Hauling Expands Property Cleanout and Junk Removal Services Across Hollister and Gilroy

MG Transportation & Hauling LLC

Growing demand for full-service hauling and property cleanout solutions prompts increased operational focus across San Benito and South Santa Clara Counties

We work with a wide range of customers, homeowners dealing with years of accumulated clutter, families handling estate situations, and landlords who need a unit cleared quickly between tenants” — Marcus Gaeta

HOLLISTER, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MG Transportation & Hauling LLC, a full-service junk removal and property cleanout company based in Hollister, California, is expanding its operational focus to meet increasing demand for residential and commercial cleanout services across the Hollister and Gilroy service area.The company, owned and operated by Marcus Gaeta, provides a range of hauling and removal services to homeowners, landlords, property managers, contractors, and families throughout San Benito County and South Santa Clara County. As property turnover activity and home improvement projects continue at elevated levels across the region, demand for professional cleanout and hauling services has grown steadily in communities served by the company.MG Transportation & Hauling's service offerings include full-service junk removal, residential and commercial property cleanouts, hoarder house cleanouts, dumpster rental, demolition projects, towing, transport of fifth wheel RVs, and junk car removal . The company's operational model emphasizes large-scale property cleanouts requiring significant manpower, equipment coordination, and responsible disposal practices.The company reports consistent demand across several distinct use cases in the Hollister and Gilroy area. Residential customers frequently seek assistance with garage cleanouts, estate transitions, and the removal of accumulated household items following renovation projects or long-term occupancy. Landlords and property managers represent a growing segment of the company's commercial work, particularly during peak rental turnover periods when units must be cleared and prepared for new occupants within tight timelines.Contractors and real estate professionals have also engaged MG Transportation & Hauling for debris removal and property preparation services, reflecting a broader pattern in which hauling and cleanout work has become an integrated component of renovation, listing preparation, and site management workflows rather than a standalone afterthought."We work with a wide range of customers, homeowners dealing with years of accumulated clutter, families handling estate situations, and landlords who need a unit cleared quickly between tenants," said Marcus Gaeta, owner of MG Transportation & Hauling. "What most of them have in common is that the job is bigger than they expected, and they need someone who can handle the full scope without creating more complications along the way."Operating in California presents specific compliance considerations that influence how the company approaches every job. State and local regulations govern the disposal of a range of materials commonly encountered in residential and commercial cleanouts, including appliances, electronics, construction debris, and household hazardous waste. MG Transportation & Hauling operates with awareness of these requirements, ensuring that materials are handled and disposed of through appropriate channels rather than routed to facilities that are not equipped or permitted to accept them.For property owners and managers unfamiliar with California's disposal requirements, this operational knowledge reduces the risk of non-compliant disposal, unexpected transfer station fees, or delays caused by rejected loads. The company's familiarity with local disposal infrastructure in San Benito County and Santa Clara County is a practical component of its service model rather than an incidental benefit.Key service capabilities include:• Full-service junk removal with crew-handled loading and cleanup• Large-scale residential and commercial property cleanouts• Hoarder home cleanouts conducted with attention to safety and discretion• Junk car removal and towing• Dumpster rental for projects requiring staged disposal• Fifth wheel RV transport• Demolition projects ranging from small interior work to larger structural scopeAcross California's Central Coast region, hauling and cleanout services have become an increasingly essential component of property management, real estate preparation, and home improvement workflows. Homeowners undertaking renovation projects, families managing estate transitions, and landlords navigating tenant turnover all encounter a common operational challenge: the removal of large volumes of material that cannot be handled through standard municipal collection programs and require professional equipment, labor, and disposal coordination.Local municipalities in the Hollister and Gilroy area offer limited bulky item collection programs for qualifying residential customers, but those programs are constrained by volume, scheduling, and item eligibility. For jobs that exceed those limitations, mixed loads, large volumes, time-sensitive turnarounds, or items requiring special handling, professional hauling services fill a practical gap that municipal programs are not designed to address.The broader trend toward project-driven debris generation, driven by sustained home improvement activity and active property turnover in the region, has contributed to consistent demand for hauling services that can operate at scale and on flexible schedules. MG Transportation & Hauling's positioning as a locally operated provider with equipment and manpower suited to large and complex jobs reflects a direct response to those conditions in the communities it serves.About MG Transportation & HaulingMG Transportation & Hauling LLC is a locally owned and operated junk removal and hauling company serving Hollister, Gilroy, and surrounding areas in California. The company provides full-service junk removal, property cleanouts, hoarder cleanouts, dumpster rental, demolition services, towing, fifth wheel RV transport, and junk car removal to residential and commercial customers throughout San Benito County and South Santa Clara County.For more information, visit mgtransportationhauling.com or contact the company directly.MG Transportation & Hauling LLCMarcus Gaeta, Owner1550 South St, Suite 102Hollister, CA 95023Phone: 831-297-1972Email: mgtransportation1221@gmail.comWebsite: mgtransportationhauling.comMG Transportation & Hauling LLC is a full-service junk removal and property cleanout company based in Hollister, California. The company serves residential and commercial customers across Hollister, Gilroy, and surrounding areas in San Benito and Santa Clara Counties.

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