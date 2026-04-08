Learning 2020 Inc., dba Penda Learning, Expands K–12 Science Platform With Cosmos, an AI Instructional Assistant

Penda Learning Cosmos, AI Instructional Assistant

Embedded directly in the Penda platform, Cosmos gives students guided support while giving educators the visibility and control to implement AI with confidence.

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learning 2020 Inc., dba Penda Learning, a 2025 CODiE award-winning company, today announced the launch of Cosmos, a new AI-powered instructional assistant built directly into the Penda Learning platform. Available to all Penda clients for the 2026–2027 back-to-school season, Cosmos is designed specifically for K–12 science learning to help students get unstuck in real time and continue learning independently, while giving teachers efficient support and actionable visibility into where students need help most.Cosmos provides students with structured, in-the-moment academic support inside the learning experience without giving away answers. When students need help, Cosmos can guide them from pre-set prompts in understanding what a question is asking, explain a concept in another way, offer a hint, or suggest a strategy to approach the problem. This scaffolded support helps reduce frustration, builds confidence, and keeps learning moving forward.“Education leaders are asking for innovation that improves outcomes without adding risk or complexity,” said Corey Peloquin, Chief Revenue Officer of Penda Learning. “Cosmos delivers immediate value for students and teachers while giving schools the visibility, control, and confidence they need. It is another step forward in our commitment to building tools that help educators personalize support, strengthen instruction, and drive better science achievement at scale.”For teachers, Cosmos simplifies one of the most common classroom challenges: helping students who get stuck while maintaining momentum for the rest of the class. By handling routine clarification and support within the platform, Cosmos helps free teachers to focus on deeper instruction, small-group work, and targeted intervention. Teachers can also see which students are using Cosmos, where they are asking for help, and which concepts may need to be revisited. These insights make it easier to identify patterns, respond to unfinished learning, and support students more effectively.“Cosmos reflects our approach to AI in education: purposeful, practical, and designed for real classroom use,” said Scott Wenger, Chief Technology Officer of Penda Learning. “We built Cosmos with clear instructional guardrails, strong privacy protections, and tightly structured prompts so students receive the help they need in a safe, controlled environment. It is AI designed to support learning, not distract from it.”Cosmos was built with student safety, privacy, and instructional guardrails at its core. Rather than functioning as an open-ended chatbot, Cosmos uses structured prompts and customized responses designed to keep students safe, focused, and engaged in the lesson. Its support is intentionally constrained to the academic context so students receive guidance that is instructionally relevant and reading level appropriate. Cosmos also aligns with Penda Learning’s commitment to responsible AI use and student data privacy, while giving district leaders control over access and settings. The launch of Cosmos also extends support for accessibility within the platform. Read-aloud and language translation capabilities continue to help students access content and participate more fully in science instruction.With Cosmos, Penda Learning expands its ability to help schools use AI in ways that are instructionally sound, operationally manageable, and aligned to the needs of districts, teachers, and students.About Penda Learning:Penda Learning, a Learning 2020 company and a 2025 CODiE Award winner, is a leader in online science intervention for grades 3 through high school. Its online activities and assessments are hand-crafted to NGSS performance expectations, as well as Texas TEKS, PA STEELS, and Florida SASS. Penda is built on three core pillars: proven, research-backed pedagogies, gamified rewards, and automation that supports teachers. Penda’s mission is to make science learning engaging and accessible for all students. Its team combines expertise in education, curriculum design, and technology to create pedagogically sound, technologically advanced solutions that help students excel in science. At Penda, we believe every student deserves the opportunity to love science and develop the skills needed to make a meaningful impact in the world.For more information, visit www.PendaLearning.com/ai-automations

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