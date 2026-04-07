Vac2Go Continues National Growth with Launch of Salt Lake City Operations

Vac2Go Logo Vac2Go Schellvac Vac2Go Salt Lake City Location

Vac2Go has announced the opening of its newest location in Salt Lake City, Utah, marking the Company’s 12th branch nationwide.

This expansion comes down to one thing: a team deeply passionate about excellence. That drive is what allows us to serve this new market with the highest quality equipment in the industry.” — Kevin J. Podmore, Chief Operating Officer, Vac2Go

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vac2Go has announced the opening of its newest location in Salt Lake City , Utah, marking the Company’s 12th branch nationwide. Located at 758 W. 1500 N., Salt Lake City, UT 84116, the new facility expands Vac2Go’s footprint into a key western market and strengthens its ability to deliver equipment quickly, efficiently, and with local support.Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, Vac2Go is a leading provider of industrial vacuum truck rentals , sales, and service solutions across the United States. The Company serves industrial contractors, environmental service providers, utilities, municipalities, and construction companies with a modern fleet of vacuum trucks, hydro excavators, combination units, and specialty equipment supporting essential infrastructure and environmental work.The Salt Lake City opening represents another significant step in Vac2Go’s continued growth strategy. By establishing a presence in northern Utah, the Company is expanding access to its rental fleet in a market where uptime, responsiveness, and dependable equipment are critical to keeping projects moving.“We are thrilled to bring our operations to Salt Lake City. This expansion comes down to one thing: a team deeply passionate about excellence. That drive is what allows us to keep growing, pushing the standard forward, and serving this new market with the highest quality equipment in the industry.”— Kevin J. Podmore, Chief Operating Officer, Vac2GoThe new location will support a wide range of customer needs, including industrial cleaning, hydro excavation, environmental remediation, and utility infrastructure work. With equipment staged locally and backed by Vac2Go’s service-first approach, customers in the Salt Lake City market will benefit from faster deployment times, greater flexibility, and stronger day-to-day support.As Vac2Go continues to grow, the Company remains focused on investing in strategic markets, strengthening its fleet, and raising the standard for equipment availability and customer service across the country.For more information about Vac2Go’s Salt Lake City operations or equipment availability, please visit www.vac2go.com or call 1-855-VACS2GO.

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