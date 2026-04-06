The Chlorine Institute Honors 33 Facilities with Diamond Level Safety and Environmental Recognition for 2025

CI honors 33 North American and international facilities with Diamond Level recognition—its highest safety and environmental honor—based on 2025 performance.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chlorine Institute (CI) recognized a select group of 33 North American and international chlor-alkali producer, packager, bleach manufacturer, and chlorine end user facilities with “Diamond Level” status—the Institute’s highest safety and environmental honor—during its 2026 Annual Meeting.Chlorine is an essential chemical widely known for its role in disinfecting drinking water, while also supporting a vast range of critical applications. These include the production of plastics such as PVC, the manufacture of pharmaceuticals and medical devices, and the refining and extraction of metals.CI’s Safety and Environmental Recognition Program underscores the chlor-alkali industry’s shared commitment to protecting people, communities, and the environment. Diamond Level honorees exemplify CI’s “Aim for Zero” philosophy by achieving zero injuries, zero incidents, and zero releases through sustained operational excellence.Diamond Level recognition is based on 2025 safety and environmental performance data and represents the highest achievement within the CI program. Facilities earning this designation demonstrated zero recordable injuries, zero reportable quantity (RQ) incidents, and zero Risk Management Plan (RMP) reportable accidents within their chlor-alkali operations for five consecutive years.These achievements reflect a strong culture of continuous improvement and reinforce the principles of CI’s Member Safety and Security Commitment. The recognition program also highlights the importance of CI’s extensive resources—including training programs, guidance documents, videos, and industry best practices—that support member facilities, their customers, and the broader chemical value chain.A complete list of Diamond Level honorees follows below:Diamond Level Safety and Environment Performance Facilities – 2025Chlor-alkali Producers• Covestro LLC – Baytown, TX• Dow Chemical Company – Stade, Germany; Aratu, Brazil• Industria Química del Istmo, S.A. de C.V. – Santa Clara, MEX; Garcia, NLE• Westlake Corporation – Calvert City, KYChlorine Packagers• Allied Universal Corporation – Ellisville, MS• Brenntag Canada, Inc. – Langley, BC; Winnipeg, MB• Brenntag North America, Inc. – Catoosa, OK; Chattanooga, TN; Henderson KY; Nitro, WV; Orlando, FL• Industria Química del Istmo, S.A. de C.V – Hermosillo, SON• JCI Jones Chemicals, Inc. – Riverview, MI• PVS DX, Inc. – Albuquerque, NM; Cleburne, TX; Festus, MO; Reserve, LA; Sweetwater, TX• Univar Solutions – Harrisburg, PASodium Hypochlorite Manufacturers• Alexander Chemical Corporation – Kingsbury, IN• Brenntag North America, Inc. – Clearwater, FL• Industria Química del Istmo, S.A. de C.V – Xalostoc, TLA• Univar Solutions – Cincinnati, OHChlorine Industrial Users• Bayer Crop Science – Kansas City, MO; Luling, LA• Infineum USA LP – Linden, NJ• Kemira Water Solutions, Inc. – Baltimore, MD; Mojave, CA• Kemira Water Solutions Canada, Inc. – Varennes, QC• Mason Corporation – Schererville, IN• The Lubrizol Corporation – Avon Lake, OH___________________The Chlorine Institute exists to support the chlor-alkali industry in advancing safe, secure, environmentally compatible and sustainable production, distribution and use of its mission chemicals: chlorine, sodium and potassium hydroxides, sodium hypochlorite, the distribution of vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) and the distribution and use of hydrogen chloride. Visit us online at: www.chlorineinstitute.org

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