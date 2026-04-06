Eleco Unveils Pemac Brand Evolution and Digital Experience, Strengthening Position Across CMMS Portfolio

Rebrand Aligns Leading CMMS Platform With Eleco Group Strategy and Introduces Enhanced Customer Support Infrastructure

This rebrand marks a significant step in aligning our CMMS offering more closely with Eleco’s long-term strategy.” — Donal Bourke

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eleco , a global leader in Computerized Maintenance Management Systems (CMMS) and reliability software, has announced the launch of a comprehensive brand refresh and enhanced digital experience for Pemac CMMS. This initiative reflects the increasing importance of CMMS within the Eleco portfolio and underscores the Group’s long-term strategic direction in the global asset and maintenance management software market.The rebrand introduces a modernized visual identity, including a new logo, updated typography, and refreshed color palette. The updated branding is now live across the Pemac website and marketing materials; it will be progressively implemented across its software interface and customer touchpoints in the coming months.The brand evolution is designed to reinforce Eleco’s position as a specialized CMMS solution provider within its suite of asset management software platforms.“This rebrand marks a significant step in aligning our CMMS offering more closely with Eleco’s long-term strategy,” said Donal Bourke, Managing Director, Eleco Asset Management. “While our visual identity has evolved, our commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance CMMS solutions remains unchanged. Our customers will continue to work with the same experienced team, now strengthened by the investment and strategic support of Eleco plc.”As part of the rebrand initiative, Eleco will also introduce a newly developed Customer Support site for Pemac CMMS designed to enhance accessibility and streamline issue resolution. The new support platform includes: A comprehensive FAQ section A knowledge base featuring 500+ self-service and troubleshooting articles Simplified support ticket submission Direct access to user documentation A redesigned, modern interface optimized for usabilityThe support infrastructure upgrade reflects increased investment in customer experience and scalable service delivery as Eleco continues to expand its CMMS footprint across manufacturing, facilities management, healthcare, and other asset-intensive industries. Additionally, the upcoming July release of the Pemac CMMS platform will incorporate the new Eleco visual identity directly within the software interface, ensuring a cohesive experience across brand and product environments.Pemac CMMS is trusted by global leaders in manufacturing, life sciences, energy, and utilities, and supports data-driven maintenance strategies that extend asset lifecycles and reduce unplanned downtime.The rebrand of Pemac software comes at a time of growing demand for CMMS solutions driven by regulatory compliance pressures, sustainability initiatives, and the increasing digitization of maintenance operations. Becoming part of the Eleco Group means that Pemac will continue to benefit from shared innovation, expanded resources, and long-term strategic investment.

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