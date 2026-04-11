BIMC CosMedic Bali Crowned 'Medical Tourism Hospital of the Year' at Healthcare Asia Awards 2026

BIMC CosMedic Bali Wins Healthcare Asia Award 2026

Celebrating excellence in aesthetic care and international patient services as Indonesia’s premier destination for world-class cosmetic surgery and recovery.

This award validates our dedication to clinical excellence and a pathway where patients feel supported from inquiry to recovery. We aren't just providing surgery; we provide peace of mind.” — Dr. Hermes Santosa

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, April 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIMC CosMedic is proud to announce it has been officially recognized as the Medical Tourism Hospital of the Year Indonesia at the Healthcare Asia Awards 2026. This prestigious accolade celebrates the hospital’s unwavering commitment to elevating Indonesia’s medical tourism sector through world-class aesthetic services and seamless, coordinated care for international patients.Since its establishment BIMC CosMedic has set the gold standard for medical tourism and considered to offer the best plastic surgery in Bali . By integrating high-end clinical procedures with Bali’s renowned hospitality, the hospital has become the destination of choice for patients seeking transformative cosmetic results in a serene, professional environment.The award serves as a milestone for the hospital’s CosMedic Centre, which has experienced remarkable growth. Hospital records indicate a surge from 77 cosmetic procedures in 2021 to over 1,000 in 2025. This growth is largely attributed to the hospital's reputation in Australia and New Zealand, where patients value the combination of geographical proximity and the facility’s rigorous adherence to international medical protocols.The CosMedic Centre offers a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical treatments . Surgical options include high-demand procedures such as facelifts, blepharoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction. For those seeking non-invasive enhancements, the centre provides dermal fillers, laser treatments, and thread lifts. Every procedure is conducted by specialized plastic surgeons, including experts affiliated with the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS).BIMC CosMedic’s competitive edge lies in its clinical governance. It holds the distinction of being the first hospital in Indonesia to receive accreditation from the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI). This ensures that every aspect of the facility - from its state-of-the-art operating theatres to its stringent infection control and recovery protocols - meets the same standards found in top-tier Western hospitals.To further simplify the journey for international visitors, the hospital maintains close partnerships with medical tourism facilitators and local hospitality providers. These collaborations ensure that patients have access to streamlined transport, luxury accommodation, and dedicated recovery support, allowing them to focus entirely on their healing and results.The Healthcare Asia Awards program honours hospitals that redefine the standards of excellence in the healthcare industry, highlighting those that push boundaries to provide exceptional patient care and lasting community impact.For more information on the award-winning services at BIMC CosMedic, please visit our website

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