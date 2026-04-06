Cloud AI Market Expanding With $600 Billion at 40.4% CAGR by 2030

The Business Research Company’s Cloud AI Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Cloud AI Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035 The Business Research Company’s Cloud AI Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

The Business Research Company’s Cloud AI Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026–2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud AI market to surpass $600 billion in 2030. Within the broader Information Technology industry, which is expected to be $13,807 billion by 2030, the Cloud AI market is estimated to account for nearly 4% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Cloud AI Market In 2030

North America will be the largest region in the cloud AI market in 2030, valued at $204 billion. The market is expected to grow from $39 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39%. The strong growth can be attributed to the widespread adoption of cloud computing across enterprises, strong presence of leading technology companies and hyperscalers, increasing investments in artificial intelligence and machine learning infrastructure, rising demand for scalable and cost-efficient AI solutions, and growing integration of AI capabilities across industries such as healthcare, finance, retail, and manufacturing.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Cloud AI Market In 2030?

The USA will be the largest country in the cloud AI market in 2030, valued at $179 billion. The market is expected to grow from $34 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing focus on enterprise-level AI governance and ethical AI frameworks, rapid expansion of AI-as-a-service offerings, growing adoption of edge AI and distributed computing models, rising demand for customized AI solutions tailored to industry-specific use cases, and strong venture capital funding supporting AI startups and innovation ecosystems across the country.

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What Will Be Largest Segment In The Cloud AI Market In 2030?

The cloud AI market is segmented by type into solutions and services. The solutions market will be the largest segment of the cloud AI market segmented by type, accounting for 60% or $80 billion of the total in 2030. The solutions market will be supported by increasing availability of industry-specific AI applications, growing demand for end-to-end AI deployment platforms, rising adoption of automated machine learning and low-code AI tools, expanding use of AI for real-time decision support and business intelligence, and continuous innovation in AI model development, deployment, and lifecycle management.

The cloud AI market is segmented by technology into deep learning, machine learning, natural language processing, and other technologies.

The cloud AI market is segmented by end user vertical into banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, automotive, retail, government, education, and other end-user verticals.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Cloud AI Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the cloud AI market leading up to 2030 is 40%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Cloud AI Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global cloud AI market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape virtual assistant adoption, cloud-based application expansion, cloud DVR and media intelligence integration, AI-powered automation and intelligent business processes, and industry-specific AI solution development across global digital ecosystems.

Increasing Demand For Virtual Assistants - The increasing demand for virtual assistants is expected to become a key growth driver for the cloud AI market by 2030. Organizations are increasingly deploying AI-powered virtual assistants to enhance customer engagement, streamline support services, and improve operational efficiency. These assistants leverage natural language processing and machine learning to deliver personalized interactions across multiple channels, including mobile apps, websites, and smart devices. Enterprises across sectors such as banking, healthcare, and retail are integrating virtual assistants to reduce response times and operational costs while improving user experience. This growing reliance on conversational AI solutions is significantly accelerating cloud AI adoption. As a result, the increasing demand for virtual assistants is anticipated to contribute approximately 2.5% annual growth to the market.

Growing Adoption Of Cloud Based Applications And Services - The growing adoption of cloud based applications and services is expected to emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the cloud AI market by 2030. Businesses are rapidly migrating workloads to cloud environments to achieve scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency, which in turn is boosting the demand for integrated AI capabilities. Cloud AI enables organizations to access advanced analytics, machine learning models, and automation tools without significant upfront infrastructure investments. This trend is particularly strong among small and medium enterprises seeking digital transformation. Additionally, the increasing use of SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS platforms is further accelerating AI integration across business functions. Consequently, the growing adoption of cloud based applications and services is projected to contribute around 2.0% annual growth to the market.

Increase The Penetration Of Cloud DVR - The increase in the penetration of cloud DVR is expected to act as a key growth catalyst for the cloud AI market by 2030. Cloud DVR solutions rely on AI technologies for content recommendation, video indexing, and intelligent storage management, enhancing user experience in digital media consumption. The shift toward over-the-top (OTT) platforms and on-demand streaming services is driving the need for scalable and AI-enabled cloud storage solutions. Service providers are increasingly adopting AI to optimize bandwidth usage, improve content delivery, and enable advanced search and personalization features. This growing integration of AI in cloud-based media services is reinforcing market expansion. Therefore, the increase in the penetration of cloud DVR is projected to contribute approximately 1.5% annual growth to the market.

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What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Cloud AI Market in 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the solutions market and the services market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $80 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the increasing demand for scalable AI platforms, growing adoption of cloud-based machine learning and analytics tools, rising need for AI integration across enterprise workflows, and expanding use of managed and professional services to support deployment and optimization. This momentum reflects the growing emphasis on digital transformation, intelligent automation, and data-driven decision-making, accelerating growth across the global cloud AI ecosystem.

The solutions market is projected to grow by $47 billion and the services market by $33 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

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