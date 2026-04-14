Malaysian Digital Agency Jumix Introduces All-in-One Revenue Platform After Delivering 600+ Websites

After 12 years and 600+ websites, Jumix reveals a gap in digital growth and launches Orinx, an all-in-one automation platform to solve it.

GEORGE TOWN, PENANG, MALAYSIA, April 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jumix, a Penang-based digital marketing and web design agency, today announced the launch of Orinx, a business automation platform designed to help small businesses manage their marketing, sales, and operations from a single system. The announcement marks the agency's 12th year in business.

Orinx integrates lead generation, customer relationship management (CRM), calendar and appointment booking, payment collection, post-sales workflow automation, and business performance reporting into one platform. The product is aimed at small business owners who currently manage these functions across separate tools.

"Over 12 years of working with business owners, we consistently saw the same challenge — websites and marketing tools that operated in isolation, with no clear system connecting them to actual business outcomes," said Sanz Teoh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Jumix. "Orinx was built to address that gap by bringing the core functions of revenue generation into one connected platform."

Jumix was founded in 2014 as a one-person startup and has since grown into a 12-member agency, delivering more than 600 websites for clients across Malaysia and Southeast Asia. The company offers services in branding, web design, eCommerce development, Google Ads management, and social media marketing. Jumix has been recognized by Clutch and GoodFirms as a leading digital agency in Malaysia.

The launch coincides with a period of change in the digital services industry, where the adoption of artificial intelligence tools has expanded access to website creation for small businesses. Jumix states that Orinx is designed to complement this trend by addressing the operational and follow-up requirements that arise after a digital presence is established.

"Having a website is now table stakes. What determines whether a business grows digitally is the system behind it — how leads are captured, followed up, and converted," Sanz added. "Orinx is our answer to what businesses need beyond the website itself."

Orinx is now available to businesses in Malaysia. Further information on the platform is available at www.orinx.co.

About Jumix

Jumix is a full-service digital marketing and eCommerce agency headquartered in George Town, Penang, Malaysia. Founded in 2014, the agency specializes in branding, web design, Shopify development, Google Ads management, and social media marketing. Jumix has delivered more than 600 websites and has been recognized by Clutch and GoodFirms. For more information, visit www.jumixdesign.com.

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